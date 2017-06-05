Did James Rodriguez ignore Zinedine Zidane during celebrations?

“Zidane gave us a very positive half-time team talk, and told us he really believed in us”, Ronaldo revealed, as quoted by The Independent.

Zinedine Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for life, club President Florentino Perez said on Saturday, after the Frenchman became the first manager to win the Champions League two years in a row with a dominant 4-1 win over Juventus.

Real Madrid were labelled “insatiable” and “masters of the universe” by an adoring Spanish press on Sunday after writing more Champions League history by thrashing Juventus 4-1 to win the trophy for the 12th time.

Now a four-time Champions League victor, Ronaldo finished as the competition’s top scorer for the fifth season running, substantially enhancing his chances of matching eternal rival Lionel Messi’s tally of five Ballons d’Or.

After Ronaldo opened the scoring by turning home Real’s first shot on goal, Mandzukic scored a sublime overhead kick – surely one of the greatest ever goals ever to grace this stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 600 career goals for Real Madrid and country, including 105 in the Champions League, and has finished as the top scorer in the competition for the last 5 seasons.

Casemiro’s deflected long-range strike put the La Liga champions ahead once again, while Ronald and substitute Marco Asensio made sure of the victory.

“I am happy, these are good moments”.

He helped Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 last summer, but missed three months of this season after undergoing ankle surgery in November.

“I think we can get better. It is another record, a record that these players deserve and we are delighted”. “We are winning trophies and I am happy”.

Ramos had made his mark in his previous two finals for the right reasons, heading in the 93rd-minute equaliser in 2014 against Atletico Madrid to save Madrid’s skin and set up their 10th European triumph.

“As a team we played very well in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and today, but you need a guy to score the goals and he did it again”.

“We are disappointed”, goalkeeper Buffon said in comments published on the website of European governing body UEFA.

That was certainly the case as Ronaldo struck Madrid’s first goal and inflicted further damage with his second.

It was all about Real Madrid in the second half.

They had three early attempts on goal.

“But we can improve the team”.

They have advantages Juventus don’t possess, despite the Italian club’s fame and wealth, and they have Ronaldo who shows no interest in stopping.