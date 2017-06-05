Did Russia Interfere in the Election, Collect Info on Trump — Putin Interview

She asked Putin about whether or not he and his associates meddled in the election, and when he denied it and subsequently flipped the conversation to mention that it is the US that actively interferes with campaigns in other countries, Kelly responded with a smile, “That sounds like a justification”. Did Russian President Vladimir Putin collect damaging information on President Donald Trump?

In his May 9 letter firing Comey, Trump said the former FBI director had informed him “on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation”.

Putin provided his perspective in the exclusive inaugural episode of “Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly” after NBC News’ Megyn Kelly posed both of those questions to the Russian president. “Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something?” Even his astonished comment that Americans have “lost their senses” for thinking Russian Federation might gather compromising information on American businessmen in his country sounded disingenuous.

The contacts Flynn and other Trump aides had with Russian officials and bankers are drawing intense scrutiny, particularly after USA intelligence agencies concluded that Russian hackers meddled in the American election. Trump himself has been dogged by questions about any business dealings with Russia – he says he has none – as well as reports of a Russian dossier of damaging personal information. Basically, Putin said we were all insane to think he was close to Donald Trump, General Flynn, or Jared Kushner. “And we can only get that by talking to those directly involved”. “Why, did we have some special relationship with him?” he said. Putin asked. “We didn’t have any relationship at all”.

Comey, ousted last month amid the FBI investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russian Federation, is set to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee.

Asked about the Russian ambassador’s visit to the White House last month after Trump fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey, Putin said the USA media had “created a sensation” over it.

In the NBC interview, Putin was asked about reports of Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s attempt to set up a secret communications channel with Russian Federation.

The Washington Post has reported that in a NY meeting in December with the Russian ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kislyak, the 36 year old Kushner suggested setting up a back channel of communications with Moscow.

He said if there had been anything interesting to come out of the meeting, his foreign minister would have reported it to him.

Without a detailed – and highly untelegenic – discussion on details linking the hacking to Russian cyberespionage teams, it was tough for Kelly to challenge Putin’s assertions that Russian involvement could be faked. “There weren’t even any reports”. “I haven’t seen even once any direct proof of Russian interference in the presidential election in the United States”. I longed for one of the incredulous reactions 60 Minutes correspondents like Mike Wallace and Ed Bradley were famous for when an interview source told a whopper, saying “come on” with a look that told the viewer they weren’t buying what they were just told. And out of this sensation, you turned it into a weapon of war against the current president.

He said hackers can be anywhere and can skillfully shift the blame to Russian Federation. That’s one thing. The other thing is that I am deeply convinced that no interference from the outside, in any country, even a small one, let alone in such a vast and great power as the United States, can influence the final outcome of the elections.

“Put your finger anywhere on a map of the world, and everywhere you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in internal electoral processes”, Putin told Kelly.

Putin dredged up conspiratorial musings on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, saying if USA intelligence services were capable of killing him, then they could have easily framed anyone for the election hacks – a theory now common among Trump and his supporters, who argue the “deep state” is sabotaging him for threatening global power-brokers.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also are expected to testify.

Trump could argue that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and had an expectation of privacy. Trump’s argument in favor of privilege also may be overcome because the investigation is focused on corruption and possible obstruction of justice.

Warner spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union” and CBS’ “Face the Nation”. The former Fox News anchor recently joined NBC.

In this May 8, 2017, photo, then-FBI Director James Comey speaks to the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in Washington.

Putin then appeared to defend President Donald Trump by saying, “You created a sensation out of nothing”.

She also cited McCabe’s testimony to the Senate panel last month that “there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date”, which appears to conflict with subsequent news accounts of Comey’s memo detailing a conversation in which Trump allegedly asked him to back off the Flynn probe.