"I never know where people spreading disinformation is coming from".

Good job, indeed. Maybe Putin missed his calling – as a US cable news primetime host.

Former CIA Director John Brennan last month said he had noticed contacts between Trump’s campaign associates and Russian Federation during the 2016 election and grew concerned Moscow had sought to lure Americans down “a treasonous path”.

Putin again denied any Russian involvement in the US presidential election and any knowledge of Russian contacts with the Trump campaign.

Senators will be grilling ex-FBI chief James Comey, who was sacked four years into his 10-year term, on Thursday about an Oval Office meeting in February at which, Comey later told aides, Trump asked him to end the investigation into Flynn and possible Russian Federation links.

Trump has called the Russian Federation inquiry a “witch hunt” and the talk of a collusion “a total hoax”, although he also has hedged his denials when it comes to those around him.

Kelly said that Putin hinted that the Central Intelligence Agency could have even been behind the hacking, noting that many people were once certain that Moscow was behind the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

“And I got up and left”, Putin told Kelly. He called the allegations “domestic political squabbles” and a line of attack against Trump.

“Well this just another load of nonsense”.

“Had there been anything significant he would have reported it to the minister”.

‘Even in these reports there is nothing specific but only assumptions and conclusions based on assumptions’.

Putin, in an exclusive interview with Kelly, insisted the hackers could have come from “anywhere” and then they could have – in a savvy and professional way – shifted the blame to make it look like Russian Federation was behind the hacking. President Putin said Russian Federation is operating on a “democratic path” and was put off to be asked about that subject.

Right now, I think we have representatives from a hundred American companies that have come to Russian Federation. “I made my speech”.

First, last weekend’s G7 meeting in Sicily highlighted the serious disagreements between the United States and other world powers over issues such as migration and climate change; then on Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered a damning assessment that the European Union could no longer “completely” rely on the United States.

“I will tell you something that you probably already know”. He was involved in some things. “He used to be in the security services”. But, I repeat, we don’t even have to do that.

Days before a highly anticipated hearing, President Donald Trump appears unlikely to try and block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying, as a Senate panel pledged aggressive questioning into whether the president sought to obstruct a probe into his campaign’s relationship with Russian Federation.

“By some calculations, it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, citing Russian Federation”, he said.

“What fingerprints or hoot-prints or horn-prints, what are you talking about”, he said. Putin noted that executives from perhaps 100 American companies were now in Russian Federation. The pair met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Peru in November, weeks after Trump’s upset election win.

President Putin also explained the United States interferes in elections in countries around the world.

Artists, he said, paint if they wake up feeling in good spirits, while hackers respond if “they wake up and read that something is going on in interstate relations” that prompts them to take action. He was sacked less than a month into Trump’s presidency.

“It doesn’t sound like a justification”, Putin said. You and I have been working together all day today. “But I frankly think we need to hear Mr. Comey’s side and find out what other questions we need to ask”.