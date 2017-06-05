Director Patty Jenkins: A 13-year journey to make “Wonder Woman”

From critiques on Wonder Woman’s outfit, her super powers, and the villains she faces off against, Gadot and her crew back their heroine with the ideal one-two punch to get haters to finally sit the hell down. Jenkin doesn’t short-change her male characters. It’s not a movie pushing an agenda of feminism.

Some users pointed out that male reviewers may be reading into the film’s portrayal of Diana in the wrong direction. Wonder Woman was created in 1941, yet this is the character’s first solo theatrical adventure.

The creative mastermind explained: “To get her guidance, as the person who has been carrying the mantle of Wonder Woman for all these years and is the one who inspired so many of us to love Wonder Woman“. In fact, the mere idea of such a term would be foreign to her. Justice Leaguers with movies on the way (Aquaman, Flash, Batman) would be wise to follow her lead. More information is expected to be released in the coming months – hopefully at San Diego Comic-Con – but for now, all of the studio’s focus is on Wonder Woman itself. Connie Nielsen’s matronly and regal Queen Hippolyta is completely believable as the leader of the Amazons-bravely charging into battle with her fellow sisters. Her stern nature and grueling training of Diana is tempered with an underlying warmth and caring-she’s strict because she cares. As any fan of The Americans will tell you, Russell certainly has the strength (both physical and in personality) to play an Amazon warrior. We appreciate the support and are always looking to bring you more great content.

There is no confirmation yet whether there will be a “Wonder Woman 2“. Producer Charles Roven represented Warner Bros on this matter, and explained to CinemaBlend why they made a decision to not include a post-credit scene.

And then there’s Gal Gadot, who had the nearly impossible task of being the woman who would be Wonder Woman after Linda Carter.

Gal Gadot who will be seen playing Wonder Woman in the upcoming DC movie, says things changed after she was offered the standalone superhero film. Diana now knows that she must leave the island to help fight in this war and ultimately kill Ares, the son of Zeus, in order to put an end to all wars.