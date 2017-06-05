‘Disconcerting and embarrassing’: SLO mayor slams Trump’s Paris Agreement withdrawal

The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker asked Pruitt.

During his confirmation hearing, Pruitt he didn’t believe that climate change was “a hoax” but that it was “subject to continuing debate“. “On the contrary. We in Germany, Europe and the world will combine our forces more resolutely than ever to address and successfully tackle challenges for humanity such as climate change”. Time’s Zeke Miller asked. She said, “We need this Paris Agreement to protect creation, and nothing can or will hold us back”.

In what could herald a tilt away from trans-Atlantic ties, European and Chinese officials joined to affirm their commitment to the Paris agreement, widely considered a landmark deal for bringing together nearly all countries under a common goal. That’s what our focus has been over the last several weeks.

“If this coalition broadens and deepens at the pace that it appears to be, I think the Trump effect could be more than mitigated“, added Orr, now dean of the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland.

It’s clear at this point that the administration has no interest in clarifying Mr Trump’s position on climate change.

Trump has said “I’m not a believer in global warming”.

“The president believes in a clean environment, clean air, clean water”. He’s received awards as a businessman in that regard.

After the USA withdrawal from the Paris deal sparked pledges of money and solidarity, Figueres said via Twitter Friday, “Thank you Trump”.

Stephanopoulos asked Conway the same question two more times. “The whole thing was for an audience of one”, said Crane, who made calls to a major CEO who was on a trans-Atlantic flight to urge him to sign the letter.

Since the election, the president has been vague about his personal views on climate change.

It allows administration surrogates like Mr Pruitt to tout that the USA has lowered its carbon output without acknowledging the only reason this would be a noteworthy accomplishment – human activity affects the global climate. “Measuring with precision, in my perspective, the degree of human contribution is very challenging”. You have provoked an unparalleled wave of support for Paris and determined resolve on climate action. I don’t even know what it means to deny the climate.

“Well, that’s up to them, right?”

And they warned the United States would be hardest hit – economically and diplomatically by the fallout.

However, China’s state-media dismissed speculation about China alone assuming the leadership mantle.

The reverberations of the United States president’s announcement on Thursday were felt across the world yesterday, with German chancellor Angela Merkel leading the charge. We have made tremendous progress.

“We believe that there have been changes in the worldwide situation, and there will be rising uncertainty and destabilizing factors”, he said.