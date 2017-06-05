DJ Khaled feat. Drake – ‘To the Max’

“To The Max” is basically a new Drake song with some bonus Khaled yelling on it.

The Drake vocals are finally here!

The superstar duo have released a series of huge collaborations in the past and their latest doesn’t disappoint. “To the Max” is here as a collab and gives us a different vibe than expected.

Khaled pulled the trigger on his upcoming Grateful album’s new single. It features his son and the executive producer of the record Asahd Khaled on the cover. It’s his first song with Khaled since last year’s “For Free“, and it already seems to be adding some weight to Grateful after the breezy jam “I’m the One“.

Khaled’s new album, Grateful, also gets a release date of June 23 and will feature…just about everyone (Travis Scott, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Jay Z, etc.).

“To The Max” follows up Khaled’s previous single “I’m The One” featuring Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Justin Bieber and Lil Wayne.