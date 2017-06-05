Does not need Washington to fulfil Paris agreement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls Trump’s move “extremely regrettable”, and adds: “that’s putting it very mildly”.

We’ll see if we can make a deal that’s fair.

Other countries insist they will remain committed to the Paris Agreement even without one of its key architects. Donald Tusk spoke after meeting with visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Brussels.

“And Russia, when they set their targets, they set 1990 as their baseline, which allowed them to continue emitting more CO2″, Pruitt said.

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) – U.S. cities, states and businesses can fulfil commitments made by the United States under the Paris climate change agreement even though the U.S. has withdrawn from the pact, former NY mayor Michael Bloomberg said in Paris.

“In Berlin, Greenpeace activists projected Trump’s silhouette onto the side of the USA embassy along with the words “#TotalLoser, so sad!”

Reactions to today’s withdrawal have been echoed in various other statements from city leaders. And it is one of the biggest threats to our present world and to the future of our planet. We’re just getting left out.

However, despite world leaders sending a clear message to the USA that terms of Paris accord can not be renegotiated, given it was reached after consensus among almost all nations of the world, Haley made it clear that the Trump administration is likely to stand its ground on the agreement. It is interesting that the city of Pittsburgh, cited by Trump as who he represented (not Paris), immediately responded with their plan to stay with the Accord.

The U.S. mayors are joined by dozens of worldwide mayors who have made their own commitments to the climate agreement meant to limit the rise of global average temperatures to 2.0 degrees Celsius.

In Durham, Mayor Bill Bell several years ago signed the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ climate-protection agreement. “Neither has the United Kingdom but we all have the same view that we remain committed to the Paris Agreement”.

Trump on Thursday pulled out of Paris Climate Agreement, which lays down regulations to curb the emission of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. “That’s not going to happen while I’m president, I’m sorry”. “We will reach out and reciprocate with nations who seek to achieve that”, he asserted.