Does President Trump believe in climate change or not? Aides won’t say

“The [Russia-US] bilateral relations have fallen victim to internal political fighting in this country [the US] and I am saddened to see that the sacrifice is so readily made”, the diplomat told reporters in NY.

Three Democratic lawmakers are seeking answers from the real estate company owned by the family of President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner over its use of a program created to help to foreign investors obtain us visas.

He, however, refused to comment on allegations that he met with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner prior to his appointment to the post of senior advisor.

“If this were anyone but the president’s son-in-law, he would be out on the street – or in jail”, Lieu said in a statement.

Kushner Companies did not immediately return calls for comment.

The FBI is looking into the role Kushner held during the campaign and transition, including his contacts with Russian officials, his role in the campaign’s data analytics operation and his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“Most experts have said that [his actions were legal], but it’s definitely unusual”, Wright said.

“In the words of our president, we have enough patience, we’ll wait”.

In a Thursday letter to Kushner Companies President Laurent Morali, Sen. The EB-5 program provides pathways to permanent residence for foreigners who invest at least $1 million in a US -based business.

The lawmakers cited a May 12 Reuters report that a Chinese immigration agency promoting the Kushner Companies project had touted Kushner’s White House connections to assure potential investors that the One Journal Square project would succeed and investors would receive green cards.

“(Reports) suggest that luxury developers have aggressively lobbied Congress to prevent reforms to the EB-5 program”, the letter reads. But he has retained a stake in the real estate company and other investments worth up to $600 million.