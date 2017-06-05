Dominant India crush Pakistan by 124 runs

The Batting Line of Pakistan was also a Good One and in Between the Rate Ended their Game to an End by Demotivated the Play for the Team at Birmingham Stadium. “Possibly. Possibly. And I think very definitely”, Arthur said.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field. He brought his fifty by depositing spinner Shadab Khan over deep mid-wicket for a six.

There was no doubting Mohammad Amir’s ability in the game as the left-arm pacer had kept the Indians on a tight leash. Approximately 24,156 spectators were in attendance – the highest ever for a one-day global game at Edgbaston.

“But we’ll bounce back from it”, insisted Arthur, whose side must beat South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday to have any hope of reaching the semi-finals. First Amir, then Wahab pulled up lame and the remainder of the attack was brutalised.

World No 8 Pakistan, on the other hand, were seen struggling throughout the innings.

Incoming batsman Yuvraj Singh, true to his reputation, started thrashing Pakistani bowlers all around. Yuvraj smashed 53 off 32 balls, while Kohli made 81 off 68 deliveries.

Hasan Ali’s dismissal by pacer Umesh Yadav (3/30) signalled the end of what was a much-anticipated match, as Wahab Riaz could not bat due to a twisted ankle.

Kohli took advantage of his reprieve with some majestic shots to all parts of the ground.

“If you’re on the same page you get correct decisions and you give clarity to your team”.

“The way he batted was the way only he can strike the ball”, Kohli said.

Most of that 20 came during a costly 23-run last over for Imad Wasim (0-66). Pakistan limped to just 164 in reply to a commanding India total. This is a record in the history of the Champion Trophy. “I’d be really disappointed if we walked away and for the rest of the tournament sort of hit our heads because we’re better than that”.

The move released some of the pressure that was created by Amir as both Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit had no problems in tackling the spinner. Because of the rain interruptions, you have to give yourself time.

Babar Azam could only manage to make eight runs, while Azhar Ali scored 50 off 65 balls, which included six boundaries, before he was sent packing by Ravindra Jadeja. But Jadeja had his revenge by running Shoaib out with a direct hit from backward point to leave Pakistan all but out of the game at 114 for four in the 24th over. Shehzad was the first man to fall for 12 off the bowling off Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the score on 47. He started off quite shaky too against Pakistan but then slowly got into his stride.

Pakistan was eventually bundled out for 164 for 9. Not surprisingly, they capitulated soon after and succumbed to a 124-run defeat in a rain-marred encounter.

Yadav was pick of the Indian bowlers, taking 3-30. Yuvraj Singh named Player of the Match.

“The way we played and the confidence we showed was very pleasing, the guys were raring to go and willing to take up the pressure”, said Kohli. “The only thing I can think of is the magnitude of the occasion got to them”.

It’s never easy being the defending champions – the pressure is amped up and so are the expectations, with the need to get off to the ideal start in the defence of your title paramount. Hardik finishing it off was really outstanding.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed felt his side lost the plot in the final overs of the Indian innings.

For India, Rohit and Shikhar started on a cautious note and just when both the batsmen seemed to be settling in the middle, rain played the spoilsport.

Yuvraj was declared “Man of the Match” for his brilliant batting performance. India will be extremely happy with their performance overall. Pakistan have a well-deserved reputation for playing ODI cricket more befitting of the 1990s than today.