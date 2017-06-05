Don’t expect LeBron James to change approach for Game 2

In the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 132-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, Curry dribbled around trying to make a play, in the process forcing James to chase him from the three-point line into the paint. This impressive Steph Curry drive and finish on LeBron James forced a Cavs timeout.

“It was a big moment, big momentum swing”, Curry said.

Tonight’s Game One win ran the Warriors’ record in the 2017 Playoffs to a spotless 13-0, and they became the first team in NBA Playoff history to win their first 13 games in a single post-season.Warriors’ 13-0 Playoff start enables them to break the all-time NBA record for most consecutive wins in one Playoff year (12 by San Antonio in 1999), and to tie the all-time NBA record for most consecutive overall Playoff wins (13 by Lakers over the 1988 and 1989 Playoffs).

Kerr, who had been ill with issues from a 2015 back operation, has spoken with the team regularly and handled other behind-the-scenes duties since Brown took over.

The Warriors’ firepower was no match for the Cavaliers and James, who finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists, his 8th triple double in the finals.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough.

Thompson entered the game shooting 36.6 percent, the lowest figured among any Warriors player averaging more than 10 minutes a game.

First quarter, 12:00, 0-0: The Warriors have won the tip and Game 2 is underway.

“They’re going to try to get their 3-point shooters going and rebound the ball”.

In a cynical sports world, where everything seems to be a point of contention and debate has replaced discourse, every fan, commentator, and neutral observer should be able to agree on one thing: It’s great to have Kerr back on the sideline. To say pick up the slack is kind of a ridiculous term because he’s a great player, an MVP, one of the best players in the world. “. It was just great to be on the sidelines again”.

Brown had been undefeated in his absence, and a home loss in Kerr’s return could have developed into a distraction.

The best early sign for the Cavaliers: They made their first five shots – three by Love, the other two by a driving-and-attacking James.

Stephen Curry, he’s got a triple-double with 30 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

James added he “stopped caring a long time ago” about what was being said and written about him. “The way he’s handled this whole thing is incredible, just the humility and yet the confidence with which he took the reins”.

The Cavs even tried to be relentless, they kept coming at Warriors, cutting the lead down over and over and over. Until then, James’ effort had kept the Cavaliers close.

Will the Cavs make lineup/rotation changes before Game 3?

It only grew from there.

Durant’s 2012 Thunder lost in the NBA Finals to LeBron James’ then-super team, the Miami Heat.

“We had a lot of unforced turnovers”.

The 51-year-old American, last year’s NBA Coach of the Year, made the announcement less than two hours before the tip-off of game two of the best-of-seven championship series against visiting Cleveland.