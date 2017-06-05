Donald Glover Says Next Childish Gambino Album Is His Last

Childish Gambino stans, take a seat: Donald Glover himself has hinted that his next album will be his last. With Glover’s last album Awaken, My Love taking a surprising funk / soul direction we’re curious what he has in store for the last album as his last one is a favorite of ours. He then revealed the name of his son.

On top of all that, Glover is a new father, welcoming his son last October which he casually mentioned during his Golden Globes speech in January this year. “I feel like Childish Gambino is a period in my life that should come to a close”, he said to Today in 2015.

“Hypebeast” also report that in the middle of his set, Gambino announced that his Governors Ball set would be his only performance for the year.

At New York City Governor’s Ball, he ended the set with his sleeper hit “Redbone”, before making the statement, “I’ll see you on the last Gambino album”, and leaving the stage. Before 2016’s Awaken, My Love!, his previous albums included his 2011 debut Camp and his 2013, Grammy-nominated sophomore effort Because The Internet. He’s also released a batch of mixtapes and EPs like Culdesac, Kauai and R O Y A L T Y.

A rep for Glover did not immediately respond to a request for comment.