Donald Trump against the world

Long before he was president, Mr Trump called global warming “an expensive hoax”.

So why not just confirm that this is still his opinion?

“Trump wrongly claimed that the Paris Agreement would allow China to “build hundreds of additional coal plants” and allow India to “double its coal production by 2020” but the United States “can’t build the plants”, said Robertson.

However, less than two years later, the future of the Paris Accord is now shrouded in uncertainty after US President Donald J. Trump officially stated that the US would pull out of the agreement.

On Thursday, the White House had tweeted, “The Paris Accord is a bad deal for Americans”, and linked to a video which said the agreement “undermines” United States competitiveness and jobs, was “badly negotiated” by former president Barack Obama and “accomplishes little”. “We have taken significant steps to reduce our Carbon dioxide footprint”, he said.

Trump said on Thursday that the US will leave the Paris climate deal, making it one of three countries-along with Syria and Nicaragua, the latter of which didn’t believe the pact went far enough-to hold out of the deal. “They believe as you live that this planet is God’s creation and we have a moral responsibility to be good stewards of it”. Reports state that Russia’s voluntary reduction goals of greenhouse gases under the deal are among the weakest submitted by any country.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”, Trump said.

There is a case to be made that while climate change is real, there is not much that man can or should do to reverse what may not be a trend but rather a cycle that will correct itself.

Despite the lofty objectives, when Trudeau signed the Paris accord he was widely criticized in Canada by environmentalists for selling out to an agreement that they said was far too lenient on greenhouse gas producers.

Instead, the Paris targets became “nationally determined”, which allowed Obama to use his executive powers to adopt the deal on behalf of the United States, upsetting many Republicans who felt the deal should have gone to Congress. “I think they applauded because they knew it was going to put this country at an economic disadvantage”, he said.

“This president has said that we truly need an all-of-the-above approach”, Pruitt said.

However, the White House appeared to encourage cooperation among local and state entities on their own.

The 2015 agreement, signed by 195 countries, calls for reducing the impact of climate change by keeping the global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

In a press conference after a summit between the EU and China, European council president Donald Tusk said the bloc was stepping up co-operation with China on climate change.

The administrator said that the debate over the Paris agreement is “not about whether climate change is occurring or not”.

And they warned the United States would be hardest hit – economically and diplomatically by the fallout.

Over the course of the day, Baker’s office said the governor was able to connect with Scott and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, one of the founding members of the U.S. Climate Alliance.