Donald Trump berates London mayor over response to terror attacks

Commuters today saw uniformed police officers at Tube stations around London, an unusual sight for a city where officers are less visible on the streets than in other major global cities.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”.

After Trump’s tweet, a spokesperson for Khan said: “The mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”.

London police on Sunday evening said commuters could expect to see more officers on the streets and more physical measures on bridges, after at least three men killed seven people at London Bridge on Saturday.

Former US vice-president Al Gore told CNN he thought Trump’s tweet misrepresented what the mayor had said.

Although the attackers were also dead, authorities raced to determine whether they had accomplices, and Prime Minister Theresa May warned that the country faced a new threat from copycat attacks.

Across the world in Sydney, Australia, US defence secretary Jim Mattis and secretary of state Rex Tillerson pledged unity with America’s longtime ally in fighting Islamic extremists who seek to intimidate the West.

“This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”, he said, with his wife Melania beside him.

Mr Trump made his comments at the conclusion of the event for Ford’s Theatre – the scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

“There are two other Australians, so that brings it to a total of four, about whom we have very real concerns, but at this stage we’re not able to say anything more”, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said this morning.

Islamic State on Sunday night claimed responsibility for the attack via the militant group’s agency Amaq.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has vowed that officers will “step up a gear” in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

May said police now know the identities of the three attackers but are not releasing them publicly yet. But she proposed regulating cyberspace and said Britain had been far too tolerant of extremism. “It is time to say, enough is enough”, she said. We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London. Police conducted a series of raids following the incidents and arrested 12 people from the East London neighborhood, which is home to many Muslims. “The three attackers were shot dead”, he continued. Armed officers confronted three suspects, who police said were wearing “hoax” suicide vests, at the market. A bystander was also wounded by the gunfire, but the civilian’s injuries were not believed to be critical.

The attack came just a week after 22 people were killed in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. They have raided two more properties Monday, both in East London, and 11 people are now in custody.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston called the attack “evil and senseless”.

“As her family and province mourn, we must never forget who we are – and the diversity that makes us strong”, Clark said.

Khan said some of the injured were in critical condition.

May made a private visit to staff and patients at King’s College Hospital, where some of the injured were being treated, a spokeswoman said.