Donald Trump Criticizes London Mayor, Political Correctness in Wake of Terror Attack

A British Transport Police officer was in a stable condition after showing “enormous courage in the face of danger” as the attack unfolded Saturday night, Chief Constable Paul Crowther said.

Vowls said he tried helping the victims who’d been stabbed and even tried to scare the attackers away.

Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge.

Another witness, Brad Myers, said heard a “boom” behind him, which he thinks was the sound of a auto hitting the guardrails or other vehicles.

The vigil will take place at 6pm tomorrow (Monday) evening and will be attended by officers from the Metropolitan Police and the emergency services as well as religious leaders.

Elizabeth O’Neill told the BBC her 23-year-old son, Daniel, suffered a 7-inch cut outside a bar near Borough Market.

“He said “this is for Allah” and he ran up and stabbed this girl, I don’t know how many times”.

The president’s Sunday morning tweets on London appear to echo comments made on “Fox & Friends.”

Seven died and nearly 50 people were hospitalised.

The US president once again let diplomatic niceties fall by the wayside as he criticised Khan, a Muslim with whom he had already developed a tense relationship, for seeking to reassure Londoners, and other Britons, after the attack, although he took the mayor’s remarks out of context.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media at 10 Downing Street on June 4, 2017 in London, England. Australia said one of its citizens was among the injured. Eight officers fired some 50 rounds, said Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the force’s head of counterterrorism.

The three men were wearing suicide bomb vests that were later confirmed to be fakes.

Authorities announced 12 arrests on Sunday.

She said: “Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday”. Of those, 36 remain in hospital and 21 are critically injured, Asst. “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”.

May revealed that the UK’s security and intelligence services have disrupted “five credible plots” since the Parliament attack in London in March.

Just like the United States, the UK is split along party lines when it comes to responding to terror attacks.