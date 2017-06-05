Donald Trump is threatening to come to London for ‘solidarity’

A woman who worked in a homeless shelter before moving to Europe was identified on Saturday as the Canadian killed in the London terror attack that left seven people dead.

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a auto into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five.

Trudeau called news of the attack on the London Bridge and nearby Borough Market “awful” in a tweet Saturday night.

One of the three men involved in the terror incident that killed seven and wounded dozens in central London had been reported to police over his extremist views, according to reports. British counter-terrorism police said they had arrested 12 people in Barking, in east London, in connection with the van and knife attack.

Police haven’t said. The attackers were shot dead by police near the Wheatsheaf pub eight minutes after officers responded.

This is the third terror attack the United Kingdom has faced in the last two months. Among the wounded, 21 people are in critical condition.

Taxi driver Chris was on London Bridge as the attackers smashed their van into pedestrians around 10:00pm (2100 GMT) before sprinting, armed with knives, towards nearby bars packed with revellers. In addition, the three attackers were killed by police.

After arriving back home in Chicago on Sunday, DeHaan said one thing stood out to him in hindsight – the lack of visible law enforcement at tourist spots in London, including the site of the attack. “It was a matter of life and death”, said Metropolitan Police Service Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley. “We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, Mrs May said in a televised statement in front of her Downing Street office.

“I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to be divisive and to criticize a mayor who’s trying to organize his city’s response to this attack”, Gore, a Democrat, said. Prime Minister Theresa May convened an emergency security cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis. There’s an election Thursday that May called in an attempt to increase her Conservative Party’s majority in Parliament.

A witness describes the terror he felt while he was barricaded in a bathroom in London’s Borough Market.