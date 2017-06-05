Donald Trump likely to withdraw from Paris climate deal

President Donald Trump will follow through on a campaign pledge to pull the United States out of a global pact to fight climate change, a source briefed on the decision told Reuters, a move that promises to deepen a rift with U.S. allies.

But the official says there may be “caveats in the language” that Trump uses to announce the withdrawal – leaving open the possibility that the decision isn’t final.

Trump pledged during his presidential campaign to withdraw the US from the pact immediately after taking office, but had wavered on the issue since winning the election.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Britain would continue to press the U.S.to reduce unsafe emissions even if Trump pulls out.

But other groups found that the impacts could be worse, especially if other countries follow the U.S.’s lead.

The decision will put the United States in league with Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only non-participants in the Paris Agreement.

US President Donald Trump, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during a photo op at the G7 summit, where Trump refused to join other world leaders in joint statements on climate change and refugees.

Responding to shouted questions earlier on Wednesday from reporters in the White House Oval Office where he met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Trump said: “I’m hearing from a lot of people, both ways”. Virtually every nation voluntarily committed to steps aimed at curbing global emissions of “greenhouse” gases.

But Cohn, Trump’s chief White House economic adviser, told reporters during the trip overseas that the president’s views on climate change were “evolving” following the discussions with European leaders. The official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss the decision before the official announcement, said the president and his aides were finalizing the details of a pullout.

Musk said: “I’ve done all I can to advise directly” to Trump and through others in the White House.

She’s criticizing what she says are “destructive and short-sighted” decisions by the Trump administration.

Trump, however, argued the agreement had disadvantaged the U.S.

Signed a little more than year ago by 195 nations, the Paris deal is meant to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and is seen as one of former President Barack Obama’s biggest triumphs. South Africa’s government calls the USA pullout “an abdication of global responsibility”.

A U.S. withdrawal would remove the world’s second-largest emitter and almost 18 per cent of the globe’s present-day emissions from the agreement, presenting a severe challenge to its structure and raising questions about whether it would weaken the commitments of other nations. “Part of what keeps us going is that America’s word is good, and that you stand with your prior administration whether it was of your party or not”, she said.

“U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Accord would not only be a setback for the prospects of halting global climate change short of the catastrophic level” but “it would also reduce USA influence in the world on every other issue that Americans should care about”, John Holdren, professor of environmental science and policy at Harvard University, wrote in an email.

McKenna has said what the USA chooses to do is up to the US, but Canada won’t wait.

Major U.S. allies, business leaders and even the Pope had urged the U.S.to remain in the deal.

The European Union and China indicated they would press ahead with the deal, regardless of United States participation.

A senior European Union official said the EU and China would reaffirm their commitment to the pact regardless of what Trump did, and would spell out, during talks Friday in Brussels, how they would meet their obligations. Several of his top aides also opposed the action, including his daughter, Ivanka Trump. For the president, a withdrawal would reflect his “America First” approach to policy, unencumbered by worldwide obligations.

While forecasting the state of the environment more than 80 years into the future is a notoriously inexact exercise, academics gathered by the the United Nations at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are concerned the world is headed for “extensive” species extinctions, serious crop damage and irreversible increases in sea levels even before Trump started to unpick the fight against global warming.