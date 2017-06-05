Donald Trump on London attack: ‘bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end’

However, the Metropolitan Police Service in London said that the incident in the residential area was a “stabbing” incident and was not connected to the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market.

Too many senior officers in state police forces had bowed to “political correctness” in concerning themselves with a potential community backlash during terrorist attacks, he said.

British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther said the officer, who was stabbed in the face, head and a leg, was one of the first responders. “Fortunately he has not suffered life threatening injuries, but he remains in hospital in a serious condition”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Canadian woman was among the dead, and a French national was also confirmed dead. The attack lasted eight minutes and the three known suspects were shot dead at the scene.

It is the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months, following the auto and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March, in which five people were killed, and the Manchester bombing less than two weeks ago, in which 22 people were killed.

The police investigated the possible residences of the assailants and the neigbours of a couple of them identified the the assailants.

It comes after seven women and five men, aged between 19 and 60, were arrested under the Terrorism Act on Sunday following raids on flats in Barking and East Ham, east London.

Her family in Castlegar released a statement, asking people to volunteer their time and labour to a homeless shelter in her memory. On May 22, a suicide bomber blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, he tweeted.

She warned that perpetrators are inspired to attack “by copying one another“.

Armed police on Borough High Street, close to Borough Market (background) in London on June 4, 2017, one of the scenes of the June 3 terror attack.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a USA -led coalition, had sent out a call on messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to carry out attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

But despite his belief that they need to invest more in hiring people to actively monitor content, rather than relying as heavily as they do on technological algorithms, Kurasawa criticized May’s comments as a knee-jerk reaction to the complexities of terrorism and hate.

Noting that Trump had received an intelligence briefing minutes after the attack, the Guardian newspaper wondered if whatever he learned influenced his decision to retweet Drudge’s speculation. “They were walking around like outlaws heading for a showdown at the OK Corral”, a witness told Britain’s Express newspaper. I started my shift at 3pm yesterday, it’s coming up to 19 hours now, but we’ll be here as long as it takes.

He says the government has “very real concerns” about another two Australians. It remained closed off Sunday as police urged residents and tourists to stay away.

A vigil for the victims will take place at nearby Tower Bridge on Monday evening. The event raised money for victims of the bomb attack at Miss Grande’s earlier concert.

Cassie Ferguson Rowe says her brother, Tyler Ferguson, held her and she died in his arms.

As we returned on our number 25 bus just after10pm we got the first hint that something awful had happened.

“Muslims everywhere are outraged and disgusted at these cowards who once again have destroyed the lives of our fellow Britons”, Mr Khan said in a statement on Sunday. They told us to remain on the floor but to stay calm.