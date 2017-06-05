Donald Trump provokes outrage with attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan

We need the courts to give us back our rights. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

First, he retweeted a Drudge Report item about the attack, then provided his own message about the travel ban.

The acting USA ambassador to Britain, Lew Lukens, threw his support behind Khan in a series of tweets which also praised the “extraordinary” response from Londoners and emergency services. “K., we will be there”, Trump wrote. He promoted a proposed travel ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world that has been blocked by US courts.

Regarding Trump’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a bad violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”.

The legal fight pits the President’s authority over immigration against what lower courts have said is a policy that purported to be about national security but was meant to target Muslims. Going on despite the threat is one part of the answer to terrorism – as is the “Enough is enough” speech of Prime Minister Theresa May.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’ ” the USA president said in one tweet.

A spokesman for Mr Khan later said: “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets”.

Pope Francis offered prayers for the victims of the attacks during a traditional Sunday blessing following Mass at the Vatican.

“There is clearly more to do, and we will work relentlessly to get to the facts”, Rowley said.

“My thoughts are with victims and their loved ones”.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they will release the identities of the attackers “as soon as operationally possible”.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker wrote to May offering the body’s “full and unwavering support”, adding: “The cowardly people who committed these attacks will not undermine our resilience, our compassion or our democracies”.

The vehicle and knife attack killed seven people in a busy section of London late Saturday and wounded about 50 people. She tweeted simply: “Praying for London“.

France’s Foreign Minister has confirmed that a French man was killed in the attack.

They were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests that were later discovered to be fake.

Gerard Vowles told Sky TV that he was on the street near the Southwark Tavern pub, the scene of multiple stabbings, when he heard someone say: “I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed”.

“As a country, our response must be as it has always been when we have been confronted by violence: We must come together, we must pull together, and united, we will take on and defeat our enemies”.