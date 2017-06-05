Donald Trump’s Advisers: Don’t Take His Tweets So Seriously

He’s back! President Trump’s latest tweetstorm backing his proposed ban on entry to the USA from six Muslim-majority nations brought his controversial cunterterrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka to CNN’s morning show with anchor Chris Cuomo.

The two went back and forth over whether the ban was geared at targeting Muslims, with Gorka telling the CNN host: “what you’ve just spun is classic fake news”, and asking for evidence the ban was meant to target Muslims.

Gorka then went on to say that he’d rather talk about President Trump’s policies, but Cuomo insisted that the tweets were about the policies.

“You are the purveyor of spin because that was your message, that it wasn’t a ban, and it is untrue”, Cuomo told Gorka during an interview on CNN’s “New Day“.

“The executive order is based upon the Obama White House analysis of the seven nations of greatest concern for immigration to America”, he said. “This is where the fake news propaganda collapses”, Gorka said. “It was about who was coming out and why”, Cuomo said.

The president has previously referred to the order as a “ban”.

“You’re comedy now Chris, it’s just comedy”, Gorka responded.

Following the terror attack in London over the weekend, Trump renewed calls for his executive order, which is now halted by the courts. As a fact check, Trump’s tweets were about his policies.

“It’s not policy, it’s social media”, shot back.

“And maybe he shouldn’t tweet about it”, Cuomo called back.

Two of President Donald Trump’s advisers are on a mission to downplay the significance of his most recent Twitter rant, claiming media outlets take the president’s social media posts too seriously.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!”

Cuomo then asked if there “has there been official change in policy” with regards to the vetting of immigrants. “That’s why I’m asking you”.

“This in not the Obama administration, we don’t give away sensitive information”, Gorka responded.

“Giving intelligence to the Russians, though, that was alright?” “Let’s talk about national security, not conspiracy theories”.