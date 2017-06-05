Donald Trump saw Paris agreement as straitjacket

Mr Trump ignored the question when asked by journalists during an unrelated event with law enforcement officers, although he did joke that Friday’s decision had proven “controversial”.

“With respect to the Paris accord, the focus is on the efficacy, the merits of the deal and the demerits of the deal”, Pruitt replied. “You speak for the president, you’re the EPA administrator”.

“President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of the equation”, she said.

The former mayor of New York City, who is also the United Nations secretary general’s special envoy for cities and climate change, didn’t specify what partners will assist in the effort. He put America first.

Trump cited a study that said the Paris agreement “could cost America as much as 2.7-million lost jobs by 2025”.

Trump has previously said he believes global warming is a “hoax”, and in September 2015 told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, “I’m not a believer in man-made global warming”.

Tillerson, who reports have suggested was among those who counselled Trump not to scrap the deal, said last week the United States would pursue unilateral efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions despite plans to pull out of the Paris accord.

Bloomberg said the money will be directed to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the climate negotiating agency within the U.N., to fill the “significant funding gap” left by the U.S.

It is imperative to avoid undermining worldwide agreements such as the Paris accord, which is a symbol of joint cooperation among countries across the world and enhanced multilateralism, he said.

Pruitt also emphasized that the USA has already been reducing carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.

At the time the agreement was signed, “We were reducing our Carbon dioxide print substantially”, he said.

In his announcement, Trump said the Paris deal would add too many constraints to USA businesses, especially in energy. “When you look at Paris, frankly, when you look at what was supposed to be achieved there by other nations across the globe, it was very little”.

In addition, the EPA director said the president is still committed to work internationally on combating climate change.

“This president has said that we truly need an all-of-the-above approach”, Pruitt said.