Donald Trump slams London mayor over response to terror attacks

“A detachment of fighters from Islamic State carried out London attacks yesterday”, said the Aamaq news agency, which is affiliated with ISIS.

“The mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”, the spokesman said.

After the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months, May said Thursday’s election would go ahead.

Earlier, the British Police confirmed arresting 12 persons in connection with the terror attacks.

A bride-to-be, a journalist on a night out and two Australians staying in London. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said.

Take That, Niall Horan and Miley Cyrus kicked off the One Love Manchester benefit concert at Old Trafford to remember the those killed and the survivors of the suicide bomb attack at before Grande herself took to the stage to the delight of her thousands of fans in the audience.

Reed said cars and knives were easily accessible and the reality was nothing could stop someone who is radicalised and psychotic.

He stressed that he didn’t want to make people paranoid but it was crucial that Australians were vigilant and aware that this sort of attack could happen here. Law enforcement officials in major U.S. cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert.

“It is a matter under very active consideration and in fact, I initiated it previous year”, he said.

“The days of idling around the street without looking over our shoulders are long gone”.

Instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives”.

Ho was filmed shirtless as he was led away from the scene by a police officer on Saturday night.

Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat and Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee told CNN that it troubles him to see the kinds of tweets Trump has put out in the aftermath of the London attacks.

It is reported that police raids have taken place across the capital resulting in “dozens” of suspects being detained, while numerous papers speak to those who were directly involved in the horiffic events about their experiences.

The national threat level was raised to maximum after the Manchester attack and troops were deployed at key public sites, but reduced back down to its second-highest level last weekend.

“Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”, May said outside her Downing Street office, where British flags flew at half-staff.

Her comments come a day after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he had received briefings from the Counter Terrorism Co-ordinator, the Director General of Security and the Deputy AFP Commissioner.

The Prime Minister described the terror acts as “cowardly” and as a “blasphemous corruption of millions of Muslims around the world”.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said in a statement he was “shocked and appalled” by the attack.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis says America and Australia are united in their resolve to take on terrorists and won’t be scared off.

May said the country was “experiencing a new trend in the threat we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism and perpetrators are inspired to attack, not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training, and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.