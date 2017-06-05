Donald Trump slams Sadiq Khan In tweet

In the final tweet in his morning series, Trump noted that the London attackers used a van to slam into pedestrians and then assaulted people with knives.

Meanwhile, a Canadian woman who was among the seven people killed in the London van and knife attacks has been identified by her family as Christine Archibald.

Because the British author is a class act, she had quickly moved on to tweeting about her fellow Londoners, who were suffering after this most recent attack.

“It is time to say, “enough is enough”,” May said. Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Islamic extremists. At least 48 people were injured in the attack. The injured also included at least one Australian.

Earlier Sunday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed a Canadian was among those killed in a terror attack on London Bridge and a bustling market in the United Kingdom capital, .

Trump was apparently responding to comments made by Khan in an interview earlier in the day, in which he said: “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days – no reason to be alarmed”. A Reuters photographer saw another raid take place in nearby East Ham. Two weeks ago, a suicide bomber blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

Theresa May stated that the two attacks were not connected when it comes to planning and execution, although she did state that they were the result of the same “evil ideology of Islamist extremism”, which she calls a perversion of Islam and the truth.

“There is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Khan’s office dismissed the tweet, saying the mayor “is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”.

That sentiment was echoed by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said “those who wish to harm our people, divide our communities and attack our democracy will not succeed”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with victims and their families at this time”.

Awful news from London. “I turned around and tried, but he side-stepped me”, he added. “The European Union, its Member States and its allies around the world will stand with them in solidarity”.

This is the third terror attack in London this year.