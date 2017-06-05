Donald Trump unlikely to block James Comey testimony in Russian Federation probe

Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the intelligence committee, said Comey’s testimony would be critical to address mounting questions about possible obstruction of justice.

USA intelligence agencies concluded in January that Moscow tried to tilt the election campaign in Trump’s favor, including by hacking into the emails of senior Democrats, a charge the Kremlin denies.

Next week’s testimony by Comey, who is expected to say the president asked him to end the investigation into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, could prove to be the most pivotal moment for Trump’s young administration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly denied he had any compromising material about U.S. President Donald Trump in a sometimes combative televised interview broadcast on Sunday.

“I never met with him”.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly of NBC News, the Russian leader denies having any relationship with Trump.

Top Democrats from the House Judiciary Committee warned the White House that if President Donald Trump blocks former FBI Director James Comey from testifying in a hearing, they would consider it an effort to “obstruct the truth from both Congress and the American people”.

In the NBC interview, Putin was asked about reports of Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s attempt to set up a secret communications channel with Russian Federation.

The intelligence committee has asked to review that memo and any other notes Comey put together on his private meetings with Trump, although Warner said that would likely have to be cleared by Robert Mueller, another former FBI director now overseeing the bureau’s investigation as special counsel.

When pressed on the magnitude of the Russia investigation as the committee enters an important week of hearings, Collins said “there is so much speculation and so many stories and so many leaks that it’s very hard to determine the facts of the Russian involvement in our elections last fall, the extent to that of that involvement, and also whether or not there was collusion or collaboration with members of President Trump’s campaign team”. “The minister would have reported it to me”, Putin said.

Putin downplayed Flynn’s appearance with him at a December 2015 gala dinner in honor of the Russian television network Russia Today (RT), which US officials consider a state-run propaganda outlet.

“You created a sensation out of nothing”.

Comey kept detailed memos of his conversations with the President, a topic sure to come up during the hearing. He said he had yet to see any evidence of Russian meddling and drew a connection between the allegations against Russia and the theory that USA intelligence agencies arranged the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Mr. Trump could still move to block the testimony next week, given his history of changing his mind at the last minute about major decisions. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they did not want to be identified discussing a decision that had not been announced.

The Senate intelligence committee also has invited top spy and law enforcement officials to testify Wednesday at a hearing about the federal law governing foreign intelligence collection. “The acting director of the FBI also said that there’d not been an attempt to influence the investigation”.

Collins says that while the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election is “taking up a great deal of time” the committee is eager to question Comey on the circumstances following his recent termination.

Trump could argue that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and had an expectation of privacy. But legal experts say Trump likely undermined those arguments because he publicly discussed the conversations in tweets and interviews. Trump’s argument in favor of privilege also may be overcome because the investigation is focused on corruption and possible obstruction of justice.

