Donald Trump vows to do ‘whatever is necessary’ to protect the US

Meanwhile, the ISIS claimed responsibility for the London terror attacks, which rattled the city a day before killing seven and injuring 48.

The gruesome van-and-knife rampage in London spurred calls Sunday on both sides of the Atlantic for further homefront offensives in the war on terrorism, with Prime Minister Theresa May endorsing a crackdown on pockets of Islamic extremism in the United Kingdom and President Trump renewing his push for a temporary travel ban in the U.S.

Earlier Sunday, Trump had criticized Londons mayor after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence following the attack, the third in the country in past three months, arguing on Twitter for leaders to stop being politically correct and focus on security for our people..

Speaking outside Downing Street after she chaired the emergency COBRA meeting with senior security chiefs, May said, “Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, she said.

Using its propaganda news service, Amaq, the group said on Sunday it was responsible for the attack, which saw a van plough into pedestrians on London Bridge before three men jumped out of the vehicle and ran into Borough Market with knives, stabbing people in bars and restaurants.

Chief constable Paul Crowther said: “For an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud”.

Saturday’s attack comes days before the general election in the country. Forty-eight people were left in hospital, 21 critically injured.

“Christine Archibald was a truly outstanding student who completed her coursework at Mount Royal in 2014 and officially received her Social Work diploma in 2015”, the Calgary university president said in a statement“.

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England. British authorities have classified the incidents as terrorist attacks.

The report comes as British police on June 4 said they had arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in the investigation related to the attack that occurred around 10 p.m. local time on June 3.

“America is safer when we rally our friends and allies against the bad guys rather than pick fights with the good guys”, the newspaper quoted Damon Wilson, President George W. Bush’s top Europe adviser, as saying.

The restaurant lowered a security gate and locked everyone in once the attacker was out.

London police also responded at Borough Market near London Bridge, and police asked pedestrians to avoid the area. “We can’t just go somewhere and turn our brains off”, he said.

No details have been released about the perpetrators, who were shot dead within eight minutes of the first call to the police.

She vowed to crack down on extremist content that can be found online even as the police detained 11 people – seven women and four men – in two raids conducted in east London.

The NYPD said late Saturday that it was closely monitoring the situation in London, but added that “there are no specific, credible threats to NYC”.