Donald Trump vows to do whatever necessary to protect US

He said he had been watching the UEFA Champions League final at Belushi’s London Bridge and was stabbed after he left the venue.

In this image made from PA Video footage, people receive medical attention in Thrale Street, near the London Bridge.

“I just saw loads of people run away from the market and there was people lying on the ground, and there was a taxi driver who rolled his window down and was shouting at people to run”, said witness Simon Thompson.

Three men then got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

One of the attackers was shown in a photograph lying on the ground outside the Wheatsheaf pub.

The scene of the attack is also right next to London Bridge station, a key railway terminus and a busy interchange on the London Underground network. The mayor told the BBC that he was “appalled and furious that these cowardly terrorists would target” innocent people and promised, “we will never let them win, nor will we allow them to cower our city”.

Who was involved in the attacks?

The Canadian government and diplomats in London are advising travellers to avoid the affected areas, as well as to be vigilant in the wake of the attack. “But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change”, she said.

Khan will be joined by senior representatives of the Metropolitan Police, the British Transport Police, London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and civic, faith and community leaders.

The three suspects, who were wearing hoax suicide vests, were shot and killed by police within eight minutes. “She was one of the kindest, most gentle, but strong individuals, I have ever encountered and her presence and kind spirit will be greatly missed”.

“We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism”, she said.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, an online news agency affiliated with the miliatants said.

He said the United States would do everything in its power to assist the UK in bringing those responsible to justice.

Police have arrested 12 people – five men and seven women ranging in age from 19 to 60 – after raids on two flats in Barking and East Ham.

But even as the investigation into the attack was getting underway, Trump wasted little time in using the episode to defend his hotly disputed travel ban on visitors from certain predominantly Muslim countries and to criticize the judges who have blocked it.

Archibald, of Castlegar, B.C., graduated from the social work program at Calgary’s Mount Royal University in 2015.

“We grieve the loss of our attractive, loving daughter and sister”. “She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”.

Archibald worked at the Alpha House Society, a homeless shelter in Calgary, before moving to Europe to be with her fiancé.

Daniel Ansah, 50, a security guard at Tito’s restaurant near London Bridge, was present when the attack unfolded.

One Canadian national and one Frenchman were among the fatalities and seven French citizens were among the injured.

The BTP officer, who was on duty, was one of the first at the scene after he responded to calls for help from the public, the force said.

Two people have also claimed they had warned the police about the behaviour of one of the attackers.

What are the political implications?

The United Kingdom is due to hold a national election on Thursday, and officials said the vote would not be postponed.

The pound has been hit in recent days by concerns that Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May could be facing a “hung parliament”. London complained again when USA officials leaked details of the investigation into last month’s terrorist bombing in Manchester.