Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday faced accusations of being subservient to the USA and of dereliction of duty by not being part of a protest by European G7 members against President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. As NPR has reported, “the only other countries not part of the agreement are Syria, which is in the midst of a civil war, and Nicaragua, which argued that the Paris accord did not go far enough to curb global emissions”. The 195 forum participants agreed to avert a rise in the average global air temperature by more than 2 degrees Celsius by the year 2100 compared to the preindustrial era. That would be a huge change.

“The bottom line is that the Paris Accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States“.

The opportunities for China are huge, as it can step into the USA role of providing technology and equipment transfer to developing nations to help them meet their commitments under the Paris agreement.

Mr Trump’s decision has also sparked a domestic backlash, with state governors, city mayors and powerful companies drawing up plans to meet the Paris pact’s greenhouse gas emission targets.

Theresa May has come under intense pressure in the United Kingdom to speak out robustly, but would only say she was “disappointed” as well as reasserting the UK’s commitment to the Paris accord.

Mr Obama bemoaned the “absence of American leadership” that had seen the USA join “a small handful of nations that reject the future”.

A summit between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top European Union officials in Brussels yesterday will end with a joint statement – the first ever issued by China and the EU – committing both sides to full implementation of the Paris accord.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto reaffirmed his city’s commitment to the 2015 Paris accord and called the president’s move “reckless” and “unacceptable”. So we need to export clean coal technology, we need to export the technology in natural gas to those around the globe – India and China – and help them learn from us on what we’ve done to achieve good outcomes.

“Being on the southeast coast of Florida, we’re on the tip of the spear when it comes to climate change“, Seiler said Friday.

European leaders and green organisations have expressed anger and dismay over the US’ latest “anti-climate” step.

China and the United States, the world’s first and second biggest polluters, respectively, are together responsible for some 40 percent of the world’s emissions. We are going to continue to be a leader in the environment.