Donaldson 2 HRs, Blue Jays beat Yankees 7-5; Judge hits 18th

“If it’s not broken, that’s great news, right?”

The Jays begin a six-game West Coast swing beginning in Oakland on Monday night. But he’s got to feel good about that. Then Josh Donaldson celebrated his bobblehead day with a solo blast off reliever Tyler Clippard to open the eighth.

“It’s tough”, Yankees right-hander Luis Severino said of Toronto’s lineup.

It was Donaldson’s third bobblehead day – “and I’ve been bad for two of them”, he said. Going off script a bit, Sabathia threw first-pitch strikes to only nine of the 23 batters he faced. He had my number today.

Well, it is most certainly fair to agree that veteran southpaw Francisco Liriano was nothing short of absolutely solid in his first appearance since having been activated off the disabled list on Friday night at Rogers Centre as the Toronto Blue Jays welcomed the New York Yankees to town for the second of a four-game weekend series.

Biagini settled in to retire the next 10 hitters, ideal over the middle innings and allowing just one ball out of the infield.

Clearly nothing troubling him any more about that rehabbed calf. It’s hard simply because I like the guy so much, everybody does. “The other day I was leading off the inning”. I’d seen his repertoire. (The changeup) might be one of the easiest pitches to hit when it’s not down.

Jays closer Roberto Osuna came on in the ninth inning and struck out the side to record his 13th save. Kendrys Morales walked with two outs and Smoak followed with his 13th homer of the season.

It was the first homer given up by Severino since May 7.

Donaldson said he liked how the giveaway turned out, and even managed to take a shot at himself in the process. “I couldn’t be happier for him”.

It had been a slow start for catcher Sanchez, who a year ago had 20 homers in his first 53 games. The scoreboard went dark after Smoak hit it and remained that way until flickering back on in the bottom of the second. After the home runs, there were a lot of ground balls with eyes and bloops that dunked in.

Any club that claims Bolsinger off waivers or acquires him in a minor trade will need to add him directly to the Major League roster, as he’s out of minor league options and can’t be sent to Triple-A without first clearing waivers.

“I know what happened”. Honestly, I’m not really looking at numbers. “We’re throwing up better at bats”.

A Rockies 10, Padres 1: Nolan Arenado hit his 14th homer, Ian Desmond added a grand slam, and Colorado snapped host San Diego’s season-high, five-game winning streak. My second at-bat, he threw me a lot of sliders and changeups. I don’t hang anybody out to dry. Today was one of those days.

Liriano allowed two NY runs off four hits.

Matt Holliday drove in both runs for the Bombers.

The Yankees are in Toronto (they won 12-2 on Thursday), but this baseball may not be. At the same time, it was an important series, obviously they’re a very good team and we’re playing better baseball as of late. The star of the game for Toronto was Donaldson.

“We’ve got to be able to get more than two runs”, outfielder Brett Gardner said. It’s always a matter of time. He was 0-for-2 before being removed for pinch hitter Ezequiel Carrera in the seventh. Injured stars like Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki eventually returned to the lineup, players emerged from their slumps, and balls that fell near the warning track in April were clearing the fences in May. First time he’s ever marked the occasion with a home run.