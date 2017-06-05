Dr. Beach names Florida’s Siesta Beach best USA beach

Sea shells cover Siesta Beach on Siesta Key in Sarasota, Fla. Here we reveal this year’s ranking of his top 10 beaches in the US.

Siesta Beach took the top spot thanks to its gentle slope and warm, clear waters without many risky currents.

Sarasota County provides the quintessential, laid-back beach getaway with numerous sprawling, white-sand beaches, including Siesta Key Beach, named the top beach in America by TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice™ in 2017 and “America’s Best Beach” in 2011 by Stephen Leatherman, aka, Dr. Beach. He has a passion for sun, sand and surf and carefully researches his selections.

“Beach”, Leatherman has selected the top 10 beaches every year since 1991. Siesta Beach won the top honor in 2011 as well and was honored to once again accept the accolade.

Sarasota County recently expanded the parking area at the beach and also operates a free trolley to the beach to cut down on automobile traffic.

Siesta Beach in Sarasota took the No. 1 spot while Caladesi Island State Park in Pinellas County landed at No. 7. “These investments only add to the pristine beauty Siesta Beach”, added Haley.

Water and sand quality, as well as environmental management and beach safety efforts, are some of the 50 criteria Leatherman uses to develop the rankings.

Each beach on the list stands out for its own particular reason. Notably missing from this year’s list is last year’s top selection: Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Oahu in Hawaii.

Clear water laps at the white sand along crescent-shaped Siesta Beach, helping the Florida shore rank as the best in the country, according to a coastal expert.

“This lovely crescent-shaped, white sand beach is bounded by these rocky anchors where good restaurants can be found”, he said. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach on the Outer Banks is peaceful and undeveloped.