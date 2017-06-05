Dragon Ball Super’s New Episode Flexed Tons Of Broly Easter Eggs

Dragon Ball Super episode 93 was released a few days ago, meaning that fans are now eagerly waiting for the next episode to arrive. After all, Frieza is a powerful villain and the fact that Goku went lengths to revive him just to recruit him for the Tournament of Power reveals how much of an asset he is.

So without any further due, here is what is expected to happen in Dragon Ball Super episode 94. However, there are more surprising plots coming up as Freeza is set to debut in the “Dragon Ball Super” universe.

Nakao also hinted that there will be odd alliances that will happen in “Dragon Ball Super” Tournament of Power, which could mean that there will be teams to pair up against other teams. “Nakoa said the thing about how Freeza is teaming up with U7 and the translator refused to translate cause it’s a spoiler”, reads the post of a fan @gravitypriest on Twitter. There will also be “unusual alliances” in the upcoming episodes.

“Dragon Ball Super” expert, Anime Live Reactions suggests that Sidra will attempt to take down Frieza upon learning that the latter is representing Universe 7. Goku entrusts Goten and Trunks to look after things while No.17 is away (a condition of No.17’s participation), and heads to the afterlife to see Freeza?!

As fans saw in the previous episode, Majin Buu has fallen into a deep sleep. However, Goku has no idea that the decision he will make regarding Freeza can put his team in danger. Whatever the case is, the next few episodes of Dragon Ball Super are definitely going to be filled with action.

However, when Goku asked Whis about what were the chances of Universe 7 proving victorious, the “Angel” stated that he obviously didn’t know.but that there’s someone from another dimension who was stronger than a God of Destruction. A shocked Son Goku will be pleased about it. However, it is said that he will hire an unknown assassin to overthrow Frieza so he can’t represent the team. This could be the price Goku will pay for being naïve.

UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called “Chikara no Taikai” (Tournament of Power).

While Universe 7 and Universe 9 are making their final preparations for the tournament, Universe 6 is hard at work training their newly found Saiyans.