Dragons Statement Regarding Tyson Frizell Read more here

A tripping penalty against Joel Thompson as the half-time siren sounded allowed new Tigers recruit Tui Lolohea to score his club’s first points since a Mitch Moses conversion in Round 10 to go to the sheds down 12-2.

Rib tickler: Tyson Frizell.

“Frizell will be monitored through the week to determine whether he’ll play on Monday against the Bulldogs“, the Dragons said in a statement.

Frizell was solid in the Blues’ 28-4 series-opening win over Queensland, with 83 run metres and 30 tackles.

Frizell started at lock, making 32 tackles in 53 minutes of game time, with NSW coach Laurie Daley expected to name an unchanged team for Origin II at ANZ Stadium on June 21.

It is the second time this season the 25-year-old has suffered a game-ending rib injury.

He was also taken from the field against Manly in April, but did not miss any matches.

Take a breath, Dragons and Blues fans: Tyson Frizell has been cleared of any serious injury, after leaving the field clearly struggling over the weekend.

A stunning James Tedesco kick return inside the final five minutes from his own dead-ball line saw him eventually rounded up by Origin teammate Josh Dugan on the Tigers 40 metre line and from the ensuing play a handsome short ball from dummy-half by debutant Esan Marsters sent Michael Chee Kam away for his maiden NRL try.

But they were unable to cross in a last-ditch set to suffer their fourth- straight loss.

Dragons captain Gareth Widdop had earlier scored two first-half tries on return from a five-week knee-injury layoff.

After only arriving earlier this week from the Warriors’ reserve grade side, and without regular halfback Luke Brooks, Lolohea looked unsafe at times with ball in hand.

However, he also threw an intercept, put a kick off out on the full and was caught out of position in the lead up to Frizell’s 50th-minute try.

However, it proved to no avail, as the Dragons moved up the second on the NRL ladder.

Trailing 12-2 at halftime and 16-6 with five minutes to play, the Tigers had a chance to steal it after Michael Chee-Kam crossed to narrow the margin.