Draymond Green back for Warriors with 3 fouls

Curry listened and had a spectacular night to lead Golden State to a 2-0 NBA Finals advantage with Sunday’s 132-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Just having a guy that has been here, done that before, has so much confidence in everything that we do and walks the walk, allows us to be ourselves and be confident in approaching game two”.

This time, Curry committed eight turnovers as Cleveland committed to putting more pressure on the ball to keep Durant from driving and dunking untouched as he did so many times in Game 1. With sharpshooter Klay Thompson having an bad game, Durant stepped it up with 38 points to go with eight boards and eight assists. LeBron James is up to 20 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for the Cavaliers. The intention is to go the rest of the series.

For his part, James said his attitude about a playoff game doesn’t change whether he is playing before supportive fans in Cleveland or crowds yelling against him on the road.

Curry is up to 22 points for the Warriors, with seven already in the third quarter.

Game 3 will be on June 8 LIVE at 9:00 am with a primetime replay of S+A at 8:00pm of the same day.

Ian Clark and Thompson made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to help the Warriors build the lead to 12 in the third minute of the second period.

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson scored his first points of the series on a driving dunk midway through the first quarter.

It was Cleveland 14, Golden State 13 after just the first 4:13 of the first quarter. I know that comes from just always working on your game, always trying new things.

“He’s a great player”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. Thompson played in his 78th postseason, most in franchise history.

“I’m not a past guy too much”, James said.

Kerr, who coached all 82 games during the regular season and the first two games of the first-round playoff series against Portland before stepping aside, is clearly feeling good again. “It doesn’t make a difference what jersey you wear”. Even with the win, the Warriors have had a better record with substitutes Luke Walton and Mike Brown at the helm (50-4) than with Kerr coaching the team (119-29) since the start of the 2015-16 season.

LeBron James has been brilliant in the first two games of the NBA Finals, which have been two straight lopsided losses for his Cleveland Cavaliers.