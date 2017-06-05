Draymond Green fires back at reporter who asked how he’s ‘restrained’ himself

The autopsy on the Cavaliers’ Game 1 loss in the NBA Finals will continue right up until tip-off in Game 2 at 8 p.m. June 4. He’s an irritant on the offensive glass.

The job that Rodman, rainbow-coiffed and multiply pierced, did for the Chicago Bulls in their three championship seasons from 1996 through 1998, is the job Cleveland has carved out for Thompson. “Golden State wants a finesse game”.

‘I’m not it’s for us to debate, ‘ Curry said. “They won their first two games like they’re supposed to”.

The Cavaliers attempted 11 other shots with Thompson defending.

Smith, a notorious gunner who claims his personal motto is, “When in doubt, shoot”, attempted only four shots in 28 minutes on Thursday.

Kerr received a rousing ovation as he returned to the sideline for the first time in more than six weeks, feeling well enough that he plans to coach the remainder of the series.

What also remains uncertain is how the Cavaliers will fix the multitude of problems that ailed them in Game 1.

“I’m all physicality”, Thompson said. Now that certain guys have gotten a taste of it, I think you’ll see a lot better showing in game two.

“For me, I approach every game the same way, no matter if I’m at home or on the road”, James said. I know they’re watching film, and something for them it’s to keep me off the glass.

He started the year in Dallas, got traded to and waived by Philadelphia, and signed with Cleveland because the Cavs knew they needed – and wanted – another tough guy who could clog the lane and had playoff experience.

The Warriors are plenty confident even if Cleveland closes out on the perimeter. The Cavs’ best adjustment?

“They were really good on both sides, being in attack mode – whether it was playing downhill [on offense] or on the defensive end pushing us out, making the catches tough for us”, Love said.

The Warriors drew first blood with a convincing win over the East Conference champions, tying theNBA Finals record of four turnovers against the Cavs’ 20 miscues. “So when he’s not shooting the ball, that doesn’t take him out of his game, that doesn’t lower his confidence”. It’s a different level with this team. “With him being probably one of the best scorers in the National Basketball Association, you can’t give guys like that easy opportunities at the basket”.

“It’s very hard to win on the road, and I’ve been fortunate to be able to do that in my career”. I thought [Cleveland] was more on its heels in Game 1 defensively.

‘We’re anxious about the series right now, ‘ he told reporters.

James said as he has aged and experienced more success, he has moved on from that focus.

Chasing after offensive rebounds can be a dicey proposition against this opponent.

On Thursday, Kevin Durant’s 38 points guided the Warriors past LeBron James and the visiting Cavs by a comfortable 113-91 margin. “He’s one of the greatest all time“. And we forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good, so we got to be much better too…

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry each had 15 points for the Warriors. So I do feel it’s my fault we lost. I’m not going to stop doing that. “When you got great teammates like I do, who allow me to play with my emotions and allow me to be emotional when I’m talking to them, to use my emotions to the better of us, it’s easy”.

It’s what Thompson does, except on that rare night he doesn’t.