Draymond Green: ‘Going over the edge’ won’t win me a championship

They were right, they did. No other team comes even close in this category, as the next best is +249, owned by the Spurs. In between that and Game 2, coach Tyronn Lue said his message to Smith was to “go out there and shoot”.

The Cavaliers are led by forward LeBron James, who averaged 26.4 points per game during the regular season.

The fact that the Cavs made the adjustment and still got throttled only underscores how frustrating it has to be to play a Warriors’ team operating at near peak capacity. It was the same story in Game 1 when the Warriors piled on 33 points to 20 in the third quarter to take the series opener away from the Cavs.

James, in his seventh straight Finals, has a remarkable run of having won at least one game on the road in 29 straight postseason series.

Foul trouble could become an issue when contact increases, but the Cavs plan to walk the fine line between hard-nosed play and over-the-top bumping and grinding. The help defense is gone, and Cleveland’s defenders are stuck on an island, left to defend their men all alone. But there doesn’t appear to be a magic bullet.

James was a freight train for much of three quarters. He dunked, he shoved Warriors out of the way, he found impossible angles, got insane bounces on the rim to go his way. Curry also had a triple-double – 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

LeBron James did everything in his power to help Cleveland steal a game on the road. “They’re just going to muck the game up and be physical”. “And they still beat us pretty good”. Join the King James Gospel team!

More to that point, Kevin Love played the best Finals game of his career.

“The talent on the floor in this series is just unbelievable”, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said, following his first game after missing 11 with lingering complications from back surgery. Thompson finally found his groove to post 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. After they combined for 66 points in Game 1, Curry and Durant poured in another 65 in Game 2. You have to play hard to a level where it’s past the thermostat. Jaws dropped, the Warriors led 115-97 and the Cavs headed to a timeout.

Rather than reach back to last year’s championship comeback for a confidence boost, James’ focus is on figuring out what Cleveland must do to change its fortunes against a Warriors team that is fresher and far more risky this year, thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant.

“No matter if he’s making them or not, he’s still drawing a lot of attention because he can shoot well”, Durant said. If his draft partner Irving can’t find his game, it is completely impossible to see the Cavaliers pulling off a comeback.

“We’re just trying to just stay in the moment”. The Warriors squandered a 3-1 lead to the Cavs a year ago to miss a repeat.

“He’s one of the great players of all time, we all know that”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

But it’s also fair to say these Warriors are such a bigger challenge, a type of strain the National Basketball Association might never have seen before. “When we’re going off and coming off into isolation, they’re bringing a few extra bodies to crowd the lane”.