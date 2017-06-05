Draymond Green Takes Blame For Warriors’ 2016 NBA Finals Defeat

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson, right, during the first half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. “That allowed others to bring the ball up”.

“So, 13-0 and they constantly break records every year”, Lue said. “They will be way more physical”.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be back on the sideline for the first time since Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against Portland.

The first-half list of baskets for Golden State’s Kevin Durant in Game 1 of the NBA Finals went like this: layup, dunk, jumper, dunk, dunk, dunk, dunk, layup, dunk, layup. It should be closer – LeBron doesn’t do two straight blowouts, but my original prediction of the Cavaliers taking one of the first two is out the back window. “There’s nothing that really needs to be said”. “We have to limit their easy baskets”. While Cleveland has to tighten up defensively and try to find a way to keep pace with Kevin Durant and the Golden State offense, Curry says consistency is key for the Warriors.

Outside of cutting down on his own eight turnovers, which by the way were twice as many as any player who took the court, James said the primary focus in going to be on slowing down Durant who had a game-high 38 points in the opener. “We had 20 turnovers, and there’s no way you’re going to win a ballgame having 20 turnovers against this team on the road”. Golden State had only four giveaways, matching a finals record low. It jumps nearly $200 to $1,756 for Game 4 on June 9.

“He’s one of the best shooters we have ever seen”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. “I mean, you don’t step over a grown man”. It is what it is. But we’ve still got a long way to go. “But that’s what stands out”.

Tristan Thompson, perhaps the Cavs’ most physically imposing player, was rendered largely ineffective in Game 1.

The bench was also largely ineffective until garbage time, with Kyle Korver missing all three of his 3-point attempts and Deron Williams going 0-for-4 from the field with a pair of turnovers. But was that a preview of more to come, or can they make it worth our while? “We expect them to play better”. We have to do better….

“Same one I had Game 1 – just be aggressive, don’t settle for good shots but hunt for great shots”, Thompson said. Despite their best efforts, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving couldn’t will their team to victory.

“You got to really get out here and get a chance to do it first hand”.

“There’s no time to be disappointed”, point guard Kyrie Irving said. He picked up his fourth flagrant foul point of the playoffs in that Game 4, which triggered an automatic suspension.

The Cavaliers, playing their first game in almost a week, denied rust was a factor in Thursday’s 113-91 loss and simply tipped their cap to a talent-rich Warriors team that have won all 13 of their playoff games this year. At the Oracle Arena in Oakland, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson came out of Game 1 dragging the anvil of a 3-for-16 shooting night from the floor behind him. They replaced Harrison Barnes, a good player, with Durant, an intergalactic superstar.

And they can’t commit 20 turnovers.

The Cavs, meanwhile, have historically thrived on adversity. They entered Game 1 determined to limit the Warriors’ devastating perimeter assault. “They capitalized”, James said. It’s hard to lose when you pass and take care of the ball like that. To have a game like that when he’s playing that way, it’s tough to beat.