Drugs found in Chris Cornell’s system didn’t cause his death

Chris Cornell’s autopsy report released today revealed that several drugs were found in the musician’s system, but they “did not contribute to the cause of death”.

The 52-year-old had anti-anxiety drugs, sedatives, barbiturates and sinus congestion medication in his system, a toxicology report from the Wayne County Medical Examiner showed.

Vicky Cornell released a statement following the toxicology report saying, “After so many years of sobriety, this moment of awful judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind”.

While Cornell was found to have ingested various quantities of “butalbital, lorazepam, pseudoephedrine and its metabolite norpseudoephedrine, caffeine, and naloxone”, none of these were determined to have been taken in significant enough quantities to have caused the death.

In his post mortem report, Brown says: “It is my opinion that death was caused by hanging”. His wife Vicky previously expressed hope that the toxicology report would provide the family with clarity, and she seemed to double down on that belief in spite of the report’s conclusion.

While Cornell had made a claim to fame during the 90s grunge-era with angsty themes, Cornell himself had stayed relatively grounded while other bands and band members from the era encountered major drug problems and some overdosed. Davies called it an “odd combination of uppers and downers”. She said that when she spoke to him after the Detroit show, he told her he may have taken “an extra Ativan or two”.

“When you mix that combination or cocktail, you can have drowsiness, you could be disoriented, but it seems like a stretch that you would hang yourself.”

