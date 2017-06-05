Dufner rebounds to earn fifth PGA Tour victory

Summerhays is looking to extend that streak to four.

However, it hardly mattered Sunday as Dufner captured the Memorial Tournament with a bogey-free back nine to cap off a final-round 4-under 68.

“There have been times where I’ve kind of fallen in and out of love with golf, to be honest with you”, Dufner said. It is a 72 hole tournament. “He’s one of the best guys I know out here”. That put him in the final group with Summerhays as Kuchar tries to end three years and 82 starts without a victory on the PGA Tour.

World No.12 Rickie Fowler signed for a 70 and shared second place with India’s Anirban Lahiri (65). Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar finished four strokes back from Dufner at -9 to round out the Top 5.

Native Ohioan Jason Dufner dominated the Memorial Tournament for the first 36 holes, opening in consecutive 65s to move to 14 under – a tournament record score through two rounds – and a five-shot lead. Over the next five hours, four players had at least a share of the lead. On what is often called a second-shot golf course, Dufner was red-hot with his iron play all week, registering an astounding +10.682 in strokes gained: approach the green-first in the field. He played the front nine in even par.

Hadley, the 2013 victor, eagled the par-5 15th in a 66, then missed the short putt on 18 in the playoff.

Creamer won the last of her 10 LPGA Tour victories in 2014 in Singapore when she made a 75-foot eagle putt on the second hole of a playoff with Azahara Munoz. Dufner won the tournament.

After play resumed the second time, Dufner, from a bad lie in the rough, wasn’t able to get out the first time. Dufner ended the suspense with a putt and a rare show of emotion, slamming down his fist. I had so many good looks at birdie, so many putts were just so close. “I’ve had a pretty good year”.

The 20-year-old Italian outlasted Englishmen Chris Wood and last year’s titleholder, Matthew Fitzpatrick.

He also is keeping company with Sir Nick Faldo, who in 1989 was the last player to shoot 77 or higher in the third round and go on to win at PGA Tour event.

Things never got going on the weekend, however, and Scott eventually finished T31 though there was much to like about his game with the US Open just two weeks away.

George Coetzee of South Africa and Tjorbjorn Olesen of Denmark each finished two strokes behind.

Dufner’s victory was not as comfortable as the final margin might suggest.

Although he steadied himself a bit, a 41 on the back nine dropped him to a disappointing tie for 10th for the tournament. But while Dufner collapsed with a 5-over par round of 77, Summerhays made his move. I’ve been really consistent, a lot of top 25s and a lot of made cuts. I nearly had a chance to win there.

“I really don’t have any goals tomorrow besides give all my efforts into each shot”, Summerhays said. “It feels unbelievable to be in the winner’s circle with Italians like the Molinaris, Manassero and Rocca”.