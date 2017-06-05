Dufner roars back to win Memorial by three strokes

Jason Dufner saved the best for last, biding his time through a late lightning delay before sinking a 32-foot putt to win the Memorial tournament in OH on Sunday.

Jason Dufner produced a remarkable comeback from his third-round horror show as he claimed a three-shot victory on a weather-ravaged final day at The Memorial.

“We’ve got two more rounds to go”, said Dufner, the 2013 PGA Championship victor. Summerhays is looking to extend that streak to four. Matt Kuchar had a 67 and was three back. When play resumed, Dufner finished his final hole at even par to close out a final-round 68 – including a long par save on No. 18 – to end at 13-under par for the tournament. They finished another shot behind.

But Summerhays, in search of a first US PGA Tour title, was tied for the lead after five holes thanks to four quick bogeys for Dufner and his own birdie at the fifth.

Lahiri, of India, made a Sunday charge, beginning the day 10 shots behind Summerhays.

After the first weather delay, Dufner took the outright lead with a birdie on 15 and extended his advantage to two shots with a birdie on the 17th, where he hit a 357-yard drive, a 120-yard sand wedge and made a 3-foot putt. Justin Thomas (69) and Bubba Watson (68) were another shot back.

Dufner was at 14-under 130, one shot better than the record previously held by Rickie Fowler (2010) and Scott Hoch (1987).

The three-time European Tour victor had five birdies and a bogey at Barseback.

Creamer and Kim each shot four-under 67 to reach nine under at Stockton Seaview, while two-time defending champion Anna Nordqvist followed her opening 64 with a 71 to drop two strokes behind along with Moriya Jutanugarn – Ariya’s older sister – and Jeong Eun Lee.

One of three Australian young guns to receive an invite into one of the strongest PGA Tour fields of the year, Coletta outshone Curtis Luck and Ryan Ruffles by finishing in a share of 25th.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) – Daniel Summerhays managed to walk a relatively straight and narrow path at the Memorial, and it took him to an unlikely position going into the final round.

Padraig Harrington shot a level par 72 that included an eagle at the par-five 15th to lie in a tie for 38th at two under par.

Overnight leader David Lingmerth is alongside Laird after the Swede slipped off the pace with a 74.

To that point, Bubba Watson joked Sunday that when he watches Dufner, “it’s like his heart is not even beating”.

The Auburn alum stepped up to the par-4 17th with a one-shot advantage. In the six appearances leading up to this year’s tournament, he missed the cut three times and in the other didn’t finish above a tie for 22nd place. It was a three-shot swing when Summerhays made birdie, and Dufner never caught up.

But his first bogey of the day on the par-four last saw him post a seven-under 65.

Jordan Spieth knows the feeling.

World number one Dustin Johnson faces a battle to make the cut after failing to make a birdie in his six-over 78.

Dufner had one stretch on the front nine of bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey.