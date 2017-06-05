Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.51

BV’s SI was 892,300 shares in May as released by FINRA. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has 166,805 shares. Williams Capital Group maintained Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) on Wednesday, July 29 with “Buy” rating.

02/10/2017 – Dunkin Brands Group, Inc. had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. It has outperformed by 10.59% the S&P500.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased Yahoo Inc (YHOO) stake by 5.79% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. Boingo Wireless In now has $624.88M valuation.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock shows rises up of 2.83% and traded at a price of $38.20 in preceding trading session. About 140,154 shares traded. It has outperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Therefore 48% are positive.

DNKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 15 by Argus Research. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, October 23. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 17. (NASDAQ:YHOO) on Thursday, February 4 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.16, from 0.88 in 2016Q3. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 53 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. The stock declined 0.90% or $0.54 reaching $59.18 per share. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 4,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman holds 0.01% or 102,331 shares. Ww Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN). Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 50,877 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN). Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 27.29% since May 31, 2016 and is uptrending. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Associates has 108,700 shares. 35,438 Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Spangler Weldon W. Piedmont Inv Advisors Llc holds 0% or 10,838 shares in its portfolio. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: “Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) PT Raised to $52.00 at BMO Capital Markets” was first posted by The Cerbat Gem and is the property of of The Cerbat Gem.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSRs) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard serve ice cream. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.20. The Company franchises restaurants under its Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. It has a 26.2 P/E ratio. The Company operates through four segments: Dunkin’ Donuts-U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International and Baskin-Robbins-U.S.

Since February 10, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $4.43 million activity. VARUGHESE JOHN also sold $491,220 worth of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. $275,000 worth of stock was sold by EMMETT RICHARD J on Thursday, February 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.20, from 1.14 in 2016Q3. Trellus Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 10,368 shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 150,800 shares. 31,669 are held by Tudor Invest Et Al. Oppenheimer holds 13,029 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 847,224 shares of the company were exchanged. 57,434 are owned by Invesco. Kalmar Invs De accumulated 428,745 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 95,388 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 11,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 446,362 shares. It was reported on Jun, 1 by Barchart.com. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless had 9 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 29 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 22 by Zacks.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) pulled off a 0.16 percent gain and now trades for $152.38.

Since December 19, 2016, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.15 million activity. On Tuesday, April 5 the stock rating was initiated by Evercore with “Sell”. Tracey Tom bought $6,123 worth of stock or 532 shares. Peterson Derek sold 15,000 shares worth $240,300.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) stake by 252,142 shares to 517,091 valued at $3.95M in 2016Q4. It also reduced Teligent Inc New stake by 217,200 shares and now owns 2.72M shares.