Durant, Curry lead Warriors to rout of Cavs, 2-0 series lead

Warriors coach Steve Kerr walked into the press interview room a little less than two hours before tipooff of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Indeed, barring an injury to Golden State’s Steph Curry or Kevin Durant, or another weird incident in which the Warriors’ multi-talented but loose-cannon forward, Draymond Green, gets himself suspended again for purposely hitting LeBron or somebody else in the Bolomboys like he did in Game 4 of last year’s NBA Finals – which caused a huge momentum shift in Cleveland’s favor – this series is, for all practical purposes, already over.

“He’s an assassin”, coach Tyronn Lue told ESPN. And we forced them to 20 turnovers, and they still beat us pretty good. When you have his ability, when you have his intelligence and feel and all that other stuff, you’re able to lead your team in hard situations and tough environments. It was just not a great game to watch for anyone besides hard-core Warrior fans. “We can’t be caught in between”.

‘We’re anxious about the series right now, ‘ he told reporters. “We can’t play in between”.

It all starts with Tristan Thompson for Cleveland who managed no points and just three rebounds in 22 minutes in Game One.

“There’s an eight on the stat sheet that I need to correct when we go to Cleveland, because the points that I gave up off turnovers in their building will electrify the crowd and their team and the things that we have to eliminate”, Curry said.

The Warriors have not exactly suffered without him, posting an unblemished 11-0 record under interim head coach Mike Brown during the playoffs. Kevin Durant has a pair of blocked shots, including a sequence where he blocked Kyle Korver’s 3-point attempt, then went to the other end and hit a three of his own.

Golden State’s record-breaking 14th consecutive postseason win came in Steve Kerr’s return to the Warriors’ bench after he missed the previous 11 games while dealing the spinal-fluid issues.

It’s been reported Rihanna or a friend of hers called out “brick” when Durant was shooting, prompting the former league MVP to stare her down after making a couple of shots late in the game.

“They’re a good team”.

“They make it tough and they put you in some tough situations”, Lue said. They did not even play particularly well on offense in Game 1, even though their defense was unbelievable.

“Defensively our schemes were there. So just having a guy that has been here, done that before, has so much confidence in everything that we do and walks the walk allows us to be ourselves and be confident in approaching Game 2”. For me, it did feel good to see the ball go in. It’s not for lack of effort.

The fact that going undefeated in the postseason is even a possibility for the Warriors – especially given their opponent in these Finals – is a measure of the team’s dominance in these first two games at home, even as they played at something less than their best in both of them.

Cleveland’s renewed focus on stopping Durant should open opportunities for Curry and Klay Thompson.

Golden State, which whipped Cleveland 113-91 in Game 1 on Thursday, is holding steady as a 9-point favorite after opening at 8½. We’ll see how he and the Warriors do when Game 2 tips off at 8 p.m. I know from past experience that one should not put too much stock in the outcome of one game, and that momentum in the Finals is often a myth.

“We love his presence”.

The Warriors’ huge advantage in shots taken came because they took incredible care of the ball all night long. “And you are talking two of the greatest players that we got in this world locked in the way they are, that’s why we’re up 2-0”.