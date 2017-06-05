Durant, Curry spark Warriors win in NBA Finals Game Two

James (28 points, 15 rebounds), Kevin Love (15 points, 21 rebounds) and Kyrie Irving (24 points) put up big numbers for Cleveland in the opener.

“I could play much better”, he said. If you can’t punish them when the Warriors go small, then you are nearly certain to lose the pace and shooting game, which is exactly what happened in Game 1.

We imagine Green has learned his lesson from previous year and will be more cautious about his extracurricular activity this time around. The game is just so much easier for them due to their star power and absurd riches of shooting talent. We’ve been here. The guys that were here previous year understand it’s the hardest thing to do is to try to close out a series and we’ve got two more games to go.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers is tonight at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

“That’s what they do”, James said. Get the app and get the game.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 33 points while Stephen Curry unleashed his first NBA Finals triple double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to power the Warriors, who set an playoff win streak record of 14 games.

Golden State totaled 16 deflections and recovered 22 loose balls in its Game 1 victory.

Tristan Thompson played fewer minutes for the Cavs, with Iman Shumpert seeing more time to help ease the defensive load on James guarding Durant.

Curry, 29, had five career triple-doubles entering Sunday’s game, which ranked as the third-most all-time in Warriors history. It started with getting to the basket early and taking good shots. That would make one heck of a story.

James scored 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the floor.

“What’s our record now without me, like 800-12?” quipped Kerr, who missed the first 43 games during last season’s record 73-win campaign. Golden State has won the first two games of the series by a combined 41 points.

“So, I’m excited and it’s good to be back”. “I’ve just got to keep battling”. Join the King James Gospel team!

That’s the plan for the defending champions Sunday night and will be key if they want to even the best-of-seven series and look respectable after the Warriors whipped them 113-91 Thursday night.

“We had a lot of unforced turnovers”, James said Saturday. “If you make a mistake – like I said, we had a turnover, it came from me, and then we had a miscue and the floods opened again”.

“Well, it’s been a great run but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”, Kerr said.