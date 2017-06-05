Egypt cuts diplomatic ties with Qatar, following Saudi, Bahrain

Meanwhile the Yemen government also cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing the country of supporting the Houthi movement, according to Yemen’s state news agency.

The dispute between Qatar and the Gulf’s Arab countries started over a purported hack of Qatar’s state-run news agency.

Qatar has yet to comment on the growing crisis. Saudi Arabia said it also would shut its land border with Qatar, effectively cutting off the country from the rest of the Arabian Peninsula.

Bahrain accused Qatar of spreading terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs.

Bahrain said it would withdraw its diplomatic mission from the Qatari capital of Doha within 48 hours and that all Qatari diplomats should leave Bahrain within the same period.

Bahrain’s foreign ministry issued a statement Monday saying it was suspending diplomatic relations “in order to preserve its national security“. Bahrain also recalled its diplomats from Qatar, it added. Residents and visitors of those countries must leave Qatar within 14 days.

– Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain cut diplomatic and consular relations with the state of Qatar and will close all ground, sea and air ports to forbid transit, state news agencies said.

In a Riyadh speech to Muslim leaders from around the world, Trump urged them to “drive out” extremists and “terrorists”, as Sunni jihadists carry out attacks in many countries. They said, “proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by global law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has cut relations with Qatar and says it supports the decision by the Saudi-led coalition to end Qatar’s participation in the war on the Houthis there.

After Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates announced something similar. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry accused Qatar of taking an “antagonist approach” toward Egypt and said “all attempts to stop it from supporting terrorist groups failed”. And they even said that this is been done in order to ensure “national security“.

In a statement, the UAE cited Qatar’s “ongoing policies that rattle the security and sovereignty of the region as well as its manipulation and evasion of its commitments and treaties”. Saudi citizens and visitors now in Qatar are requested to leave the country in no more than 14 days.