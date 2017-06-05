Eidur Gudjohnsen: ‘Gylfi Sigurdsson may want to leave Swansea City’

Eidur Gudjohnsen believes that Gylfi Sigurdsson could consider moving to a big club in the summer.

Former Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen has claimed that his compatriot Gylfi Sigurdsson could be tempted to leave Swansea City this summer.

Swansea are determined to hold on to their prize asset, but Everton and Tottenham have both been strongly linked with Sigurdsson.

The 27-year-old scored nine goals and had 13 assists as he helped Swansea avoid dropping out of the top flight.

However, it looks as if the Swans will be set to lose their main-man during the upcoming transfer window, but it remains to be seen if Leicester’s £5m extra will be enough to sway the decision of the Reykjavik-born talent to join the mid-table side over European-bound Spurs or the Toffees.

However, after such an impressive season, the Iceland worldwide might consider making a move to a bigger club.

But Swansea quickly dismissed those reports and Press Association Sport understands that the club value the Icelandic playmaker at £40million.

According to The Sun, Leicester’s stance has softened after making an enquiry for Swansea midfielder Sigurdsson, who could move to the King Power Stadium in a £30m deal this summer. However, Swansea could be forced to sell him if any potential suitor match their asking price.