Eight Jurors, All White, Selected for Cosby Trial

The pool of potential jurors is coming from Allegheny County because Cosby’s attorneys argued that pretrial publicity would make it hard to find impartial jury candidates in Montgomery County, where Cosby lives.

Bill Cosby, left, arrives for the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Another woman said she recently received a promotion and serving on a jury for at least two weeks would cause problems at work.

O’Neill said he would revisit the issue if defense lawyer Brian McMonagle offered statistical evidence to back his discrimination complaint.

Judge Steven O’Neill, who traveled 300 miles to Pittsburgh from the site of the trial in Montgomery County, revealed little about the new filing, or his resolution of it, saying only that it concerns “fundamental human rights”.

In the wood-panelled courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse, Judge O’Neill stressed the importance of the task before the pool of jurors and the need to avoid outside views of the case.

Cosby has said he does not expect to testify. As the pool is whittled down to 12 jurors, each side can use up to seven peremptory challenges to eliminate potential jurors without offering a reason; in selecting six alternates, each side will get three more challenges.

And at one point, he remonstrated with his lawyers when they were discussing the acceptability of a middle-age white woman.

Bill Cosby was charged in 2015 with felony aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and molesting Temple University women’s basketball coach Andrea Constand in 2004.

. He has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $1 million bail.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004.

Two more people have been chosen in Pittsburgh to serve on the jury that will hear Bill Cosby’s sex assault case.

The first black juror was chosen today, as well, in this case that the defense contends may have racial overtones. He has called the encounter consensual. One man said the trial would interfere with his plans to take his children to a tennis tournament, while a woman said she’d already bought airline tickets for a trip.

Cosby became the first black actor to star in a network TV show in 1965 but has alienated some younger blacks by criticizing their clothes, music and lifestyle.

Cosby, 79, is expected to go on trial near Philadelphia on June 5 for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand.

His lawyers had requested a larger and more diverse jury pool drawn from Philadelphia or the Pittsburgh area.

Two of the five jurors picked so far say they know a victim of sexual assault but can be impartial in the case.

“It’s one thing to set aside intellectually what you know, but it’s another to set it aside emotionally”, said Laurie Levenson, a Loyola Law School professor. Their names, ages and occupations are being kept private.