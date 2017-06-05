Ejaria features as England U20s reach World Cup semi-final

England edged Mexico 1-0 thanks to a second-half strike from Dominic Solanke to book the last semi-final ticket at the Federation Internationale de Football Association U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017.

After a goalless first half, Bournemouth midfielder Cook split the Mexico defence with an exquisite ball from deep that Solanke, who will join Liverpool from Chelsea next month, ran on to before firing past Abraham Romero.

Walker-Peters will look to impress again and help the Three Lions qualify for the final of the World Cup.

The potential misery for the Italians was compounded when Pezzella received his marching orders shortly after for a shove on Edward Chilufya, which was adjudged to have denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity by referee Roddy Zambrano.

England and Italy both finished their matches with 10 men but still advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup on Monday.

The team will now face Italy in the semi-final on Thursday.

Patson Daka scored from inside the area to give Zambia the lead in the fourth minute, but Riccardo Orsolini equalised in the 50th.

Solanke proved to be the match victor for England as he collected a pin-point pass from captain Lewis Cook before arrowing a low shot into the net two minutes after half-time.