Embattled Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Begins Service

The Dakota Access Pipeline long protested by groups of Native Americans and environmentalists begins carrying oil Thursday.

Both parts of the Bakken Pipeline system, including the Dakota Access, are now online and operating commercially, according to a new press release by the facilities’ main owner, Energy Transfer Partners.

Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault and Tribal Councilman Dana Yellow Fat were arrested on August 12 for allegedly pushing back against a line of law enforcement officers in North Dakota. The builders of the pipeline, however, insisted it had made sure these problems wouldn’t occur.

According to The Washington Post, the pipeline runs 1,200 miles through North Dakota to IL, where it meets the Crude Oil Pipeline and extends to the Gulf Coast.

The company announced Thursday that its $4.78 billion Bakken system is fully operational and would begin shipping oil after being put through its commissioning steps in May.

While initially the company had commitments for 470,000 barrels per day, an additional open season held in early 2017 added 50,000 more barrels per day to the total.

The pipeline may be completed, but that doesn’t necessarily mark the end of the fight.

Despite the start of service, American Indian tribes and their allies are still working in court to shut the project down, saying the federal government didn’t conduct the proper environmental reviews before permitting construction under Lake Oahe in North Dakota. It was the subject of months of protests previous year, which grew to thousands of people in size and, at times, drew clashes with police.

The pipeline extends from North Dakota, through South Dakota and Iowa, and into IL. “This pipeline became operational today, yet it has already leaked at least three times”. “No waterways were affected”. Calling themselves the water keepers, protesters noted the potential danger to the Missouri River and its tributaries should the pipeline rupture.

During President Trump’s first month in office, he reversed a decision by the Obama administration and called on the Army to expedite the approval process for the section of the pipeline that had not yet been built.