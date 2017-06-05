Emirates, Etihad, FlyDubai Indefinitely Suspend Flights to Qatar

3-Closure of UAE airspace and seaports for all Qataris in 24 hours and banning all Qatari means of transportation, coming to or leaving the UAE, from crossing, entering or leaving the UAE territories, and taking all legal measures in collaboration with friendly countries and worldwide companies with regards to Qataris using the UAE airspace and territorial waters, from and to Qatar, for national security considerations.

“The measures are unjustified and are based on false and baseless claims”, the Qatari foreign ministry was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

Qatar also says the decision is a “violation of its sovereignty”, vowing to its citizens it won’t affect them.

All the nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic to the peninsular country bordering Saudi Arabia.

The Dolphin pipeline started pumping gas from Qatari oil fields to the UAE in 2007, the same year the UAE became a net importer of gas.

In Doha, the Qatar Exchange Index plummeted 7.94 percent to hit 9,135, marking an 18-month low.

It is clear that the media campaign of fabrications has failed to sway public opinion in the region, and among Gulf countries in particular, and this explains the continued escalation against Qatar.

He added, “So far, my flight is still going ahead as no confirmation of cancellations were reported, but I doubt it will stay this way”.

Etihad said on its website Monday that “until further notice” its last flights would leave early Tuesday morning. Bahrain’s Gulf Air and Saudia joined them.

The news comes after the governments of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and Egypt broke off relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The statement accused Qatar of supporting what it described as Iranian-backed militants in its restive and largely Shia Muslim-populated eastern region of Qatif and in Bahrain.

USA officials did not immediately comment on the development.

The two ministers said they had “full compatibility of views”.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”, he said in Sydney.

Before Monday, Qatar had appeared unperturbed by the growing tensions.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa takes part in a bilateral meeting with President Trump at a hotel in Riyadh on May 21.

Cohen also said that Qatar “has for many years openly financed Hamas, a group that continues to undermine regional stability”. Qatar shares a massive offshore gas field with the Islamic Republic.

Qatar long has faced criticism from its Arab neighbors over its support of Islamists.

The former army chief and now president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, along with the new government’s allies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, blacklist the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.

The 13 members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) made the decision in the hope of tackling a major global glut which had pushed the price of oil down to less than half of its mid-2014 level. Saudi Arabia labels the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group‎. It said some stores had begun seeing their shelves empty over fears that the crisis could see groceries run out of products.

The department’s then undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, David Cohen, said fundraisers in Qatar were collecting donations for extremists in Syria, including ISIS and the al-Qaeda-affiliated Jabhat al-Nusra, a situation which he said “threatens to aggravate an already volatile situation”.