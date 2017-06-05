Emirates suspends flights to Doha as UAE cuts ties with Qatar

Oil markets rose around 1 per cent on Monday, pushed up by tensions in the Middle East where top crude exporter Saudi Arabia and other Arab states cut off ties with Qatar.

US crude production has averaged more than 9.3 million barrels a day for four straight weeks. “I think it will really have an impact if it lasts any time”. That should be a punch line of a very serious joke, but it is not. The decision to cut ties came months after Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iran. But they surfaced at the beginning of the so-called Arab uprisings, and Arab Spring in 2011, that had a historical background.

How does Qatar support Islamist groups? But it all started in the 1950’s.

The countries also accuse Qatar of supporting Iranian-backed militias like Hamas and other groups operating in the restive Shi’ite eastern region of Qatif in Saudi Arabia and in Bahrain. Qatari citizens have 14 days to leave Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. That is one piece of the evidence.

Traders said it was too early to say if the dispute would have any impact on LNG shipment within the region, with both Egypt and the UAE taking regular cargoes from Qatar.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous nation, said on its state news agency that Qatar’s policy “threatens Arab national security and sows the seeds of strife and division within Arab societies according to a deliberate plan aimed at the unity and interests of the Arab nation”.

But he also named Iran for allegedly fuelling “the fires of sectarian conflict and terror”, echoing views long articulated by Saudi Arabia.

A picture taken on June 5, 2017 shows a man walking past the Qatar Airways branch in the Saudi capital Riyadh, after it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia following a severing of relations between major gulf states and gas-rich Qatar.

“It seems that the Saudis and Emiratis feel emboldened by the alignment of their regional interests – toward Iran and Islamism – with the Trump administration”, Gulf analyst Kristian Ulrichsen told Reuters on Monday.

Within hours of the diplomatic break, the UAE barred all vessels coming to or from Qatar using its popular anchorage point off Fujairah.

Oil prices reversed all of its gains on Monday to trade lower amid fears that the multiple Gulf States cutting ties with Qatar could hamper a global deal to curtail a global supply overhang.

“And hence, we have this result which indeed is unprecedented”.

Cavusoglu said: “We are saddened by the existing picture”.

Oman remains the only GCC member to maintain ties with Qatar. Qatar shares a massive offshore gas field with the Islamic Republic.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences“, he said in Sydney.

Washington has strong ties with both Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which hosts a United States military base.

Qatar is home to the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base, which is home to the USA military’s Central Command and some 10,000 American troops.

But current events may challenge those notions, Ulrichsen said. It wasn’t clear whether the decision would affect American military operations. Some also announced a cut in transport links.