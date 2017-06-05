Emmanuel Macron Can’t Stop Tweaking Donald Trump in Front of the World

“As other countries invest in advanced technologies and move forward with the Paris Agreement, we believe the United States can best exercise global leadership and advance USA interests by remaining a full partner in this vital global effort”. He also repeated his refrain that questions about President Trump’s personal views on climate change are beside the point.

FRANCE: President Emmanuel Macron said he believed Trump had made an historic mistake, and invited frustrated USA climate scientists and entrepreneurs to come and work in France. “And if the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks”.

A Vox analysis found that Trump has tweeted such skepticism at least 115 times since 2011, describing global warming as “mythical”, “nonexistent”, “fictional”, and an “expensive hoax”. “And they won’t be”, Trump said. “The president made an executive agreement because that was the best that we could do”, he said.

It refutes the concept that the climate deal “undermines US competitiveness and jobs”, as suggested in the White House clip, by adding the footnote: “Major US companies from all sectors such as Exxon Mobil, Schneider Electric and Microsoft disagree”.

Trump justified his decision by describing the Paris accord as “unfair”, detrimental to U.S. economic interests and enriching foreign countries, namely India and China.

2016 Presidential candidate and former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, said that the Paris withdrawal would leave “American workers & families behind”.

America is already about halfway to meeting that target, in large part because cheaper, lower-carbon natural gas has replaced coal in many United States power plants.

Tesla founder Elon Musk quit Trump’s White House business advisory council in protest.

Another reporter asked the unnamed duo if the president believes that human activity contributes to climate change.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, right, speaks with European Council President Donald Tusk as he arrives prior to a meeting at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Now, if you’re thinking that Trump isn’t bothered by this or the handshake or Macron’s explanation of the handshake where he acknowledged that he was sending the president a message, then you don’t know Donald Trump.