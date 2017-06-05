Emmerdale Wins Best British Soap At British Soap Awards 2017

In fact the mighty countryside soap has triumphed at this year’s Soap Awards for a second year running.

John Middleton, aka late vicar Ashley Thomas, won the Best Actor award, as well as the gong for Best Male Dramatic Performance.

He beat the likes of soap heavy weights including Scott Maslen (Jack Branning – EastEnders), Danny Dyer (Mick Carter – EastEnders), Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald – Corrie), William Roache (Ken Barlow – Corrie), Jack P Shepherd (David Platt – Corrie), Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle – Emmerdale), Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe – Emmerdale), Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox – Hollyoaks).

Charlotte Bellamy, who plays his on-screen wife Laurel, won best actress.

Coronation Street meanwhile took four awards, including the Best Female Dramatic Performance accolade for Kym Marsh, following her work on the soap’s stillbirth storyline.

“I never in a million years thought I’d get this”, she said. “It was perhaps the most hard thing I’ve ever had to do in my career”.

Kym has previously opened up about losing her own baby, Archie, following a premature birth early into her pregnancy.

“We are breaking the silence and making this less taboo and making people realise they are not alone”.

“To my partner Matthew, thank you for putting up with my moods. I’d like to dedicate this to my son Archie”.

Ashley’s dementia battle was named the Best Storyline, while the episode of Emmerdale shown from Ashley’s point of view won for Best Single Episode.

Dressed in a long blue lace dress, Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh looked handsome as she took to The Lowry stage.

Emmerdale has been congratulated by dementia charities for raising awareness of the condition.

Hollyoaks landed three awards – Best On-Screen Partnership for Richard Linnell and Kassius Nelson (Alfie Nightingale and Jade Albright), Scene of the Year for Jade saying goodbye to Alfie, and the Outstanding Achievement Award for Nick Pickard.

You can see the awards handed out next week when the British Soap Awards airs on Tuesday, June 6 on ITV.