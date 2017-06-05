Emotional Grande closes Manchester show

Singer Ariana Grande has returned to the stage two weeks after a suicide bombing killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to a fund set up to help the victims’ families.

Grande’s concert was held at Emirates Old Trafford, an outdoor stadium about 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, where the May 22 concert took place.

Perry urged the crowd to “choose love”.

Ariana Grande performed before a jubilant crowd of some 50,000 in Manchester on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack in the heart of London.

The duet with the choir was particularly emotional as members of the singing group had been in attendance at Ariana’s concert on May 22 when a suicide bomber killed 22 at the end of the event.

“As a human, we should always be who we say are and I think Ariana has proved that”, Cyrus said. Ari then remembered a convo she had with one of the victims’ mothers.

“Just a week ago she called me”, he continued, before bringing Grande on stage.

“There’s other concerts I want to go to in the future without being as anxious”, she added.

“We just wanted to show people we’re not scared”.

Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Bieber, Katy Perry and Usher are also set to perform at the concert, as well as Grande’s boyfriend, Mac Miller, who will duet with the songstress. “What a better way to fight evil with evil than fight evil with good”. “No matter what is happening in the world, God is in the midst and he loves you, he is here for you”. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, Williams said. “We need to show that we are not scared”, he said, before joining his family in a frenzied round of selfie-taking. “Put both hands up to honour those people right now, everybody say we honour you, and we love you”. Her oversized white sweatshirt reads “One Love Manchester” in graffiti writing, and provided the comfort we’re sure she needed on this hard night. “But because of you we can now represent through this as a world wide community that we will be ready, we will be fearless we will be great and we will honor our children”.

“We were lucky we weren’t hurt”, they told us. Braun also acknowledged the series of tragic events that took place in London on Saturday night, stating that concertgoers had a hard decision to make. When she announced it, she made it clear that she didn’t want to run and hide, or live her life differently.

Video caption Ariana fans who were at the gig on 22 May react to One Love Manchester.

Police said additional security was in place, with armed officers stationed around the ground.

The Manchester concert comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people.

“All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show”.